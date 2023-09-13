For a few days it has been rumored that there will be a new NintendoDirect, which distances itself from the presentation of Super Mario Bros. Wonder a few weeks ago, and was just scheduled for mid-September. Given this, the fans were in desperation for not knowing anything, that is until this Wednesday morning the Japanese company spoke out online.

As commented by the official account of NintendoIt will be next Thursday September 14 when they will release a new presentation, which will have a duration of 40 minutes and it will be the right place to announce news about the games that are launched in switch during the winter season. Hinting that there will be no new hardware revealed.

It is worth mentioning that some of the announcements that will arrive during the presentation have already supposedly been leaked, such as the name that the new video game will have. Peacha new advance of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and even the runners Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Even some filtering users tell us that we should have faith in the return of the saga F-Zero.

For now everything is unknown until we see the video tomorrow.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It’s about time that the best in the industry comes out to show us more things, personally I hope that other characters arrive on the Mario Kart tracks. Also, I hope they announce a new wave of Game Boy Advance games, the catalog is kind of poor for now.