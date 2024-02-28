In recent years the franchise of Ninja Turtles has resumed a fairly strong line, given that a lot of merchandise has been released that includes figures, toys, new television series, the movie Mutant Chaos and of course, the world of video games is also present with Shredder's Revenge and the classic collection of Konami. However, the saga has not rested, and a new adventure with more contemporary touches in terms of multiplayer has recently been revealed.

The game is named after Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants, which remains an arcade-type release, something similar to previous titles, but this time it chooses to go towards three-dimensional graphics, leaving aside the usual sprites. In fact, it can remember the stage in which these characters took the same step in the generation of Gamecube, PS2 and Xboxwith titles that are well remembered by fans, but very poorly rated by the specialized press.

Here is the game description:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants, the 2017 arcade game from Raw Thrills based on the 2012 Nickelodeon television series, is coming to all home consoles and PC on April 23. Developed by Cradle Games and Raw Thrills, includes voice actors. from the show (Seth Green, Sean Astin, Rob Paulsen, Greg Cipes) reprising their roles, as well as four-player local co-op.

The release date is next April 24 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: It is important that turtles continue to remain relevant in the gaming market, especially because they are a vital part of pop culture. It doesn't look like it's going to become GOTY, but at least it can entertain fans of the franchise.