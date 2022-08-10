CE Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 12:21



A new bombardment by the Russian Army has caused the death of 13 people on Wednesday in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where the skirmishes with the Ukrainian forces continue to maintain the conquests in the territory of Donbas. The missiles fell in the districts of Nikopol and Marganets in the middle of the night, when the neighbors were sleeping, which explains the number of victims. Ten of them died on the spot and two others died in hospital, where a dozen people have also been admitted for injuries sustained in the attack. Seven are in serious condition.

The Ukrainian General Staff has reported that the Russians launched the offensive from Hradiv, a town located about 25 kilometers over which they have absolute control, although President Zelensky’s cabinet does not rule out that the batteries installed by the occupiers in Zaporizhia had been used. . In total, they launched 80 Grad rockets on residential areas, according to the same source, who condemned the action of the invaders of “deliberately and stealthily hitting when people slept in their houses.” Until now, the region was relatively safe despite the fact that Marganets is in front of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (only the Dnipro River separates them), now placed at the epicenter of international attention due to the attacks and counterattacks carried out by Russians and Ukrainians ( the former to maintain their domain and the latter to recover it) and that put the safety of the plant at risk, as the UN and the World Atomic Energy Agency have warned.

Dnipropetrovsk has given shelter to hundreds of citizens evacuated in recent weeks from the eastern fringe of Donbas, where the offensive is most felt, but the nightly bombing has stripped it of its status as a refuge for the population. “We have had a horrible night. It is very difficult to get the bodies out from under the rubble,” explained the governor, Valentin Reznichenko.

The destruction has been very high. kyiv claims that twenty neighborhood buildings have been seriously damaged, as well as the Palace of Culture, two schools and the City Hall. The bombardment has left the population plunged into darkness by having put the power line out of service. There are also deficiencies in the gas supply. The Ukrainian authorities have stated that the attack once again highlights the difficulties in evacuating civilians from the conflict zones, largely due to the lack of viable routes and the fear of the inhabitants to undertake a journey under artillery fire. , but also because of the reluctance to leave their homes in the event that they find them vandalized or looted on their return. “I beg you to go to safe places during the air raids. Don’t let the Russians kill them,” Reznichenko asked.