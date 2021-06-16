After the resounding success of NieR Automata and of NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139Both in criticism and in sales, the saga created by Yoko Taro is currently in a well-deserved season of congratulations. However, despite its success, the series seems to have a recurring problem, and this is that of ports for PC of dubious quality.
Having received a great deal of (deserved) criticism from Steam users, the company has confirmed what A new patch for NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 arrives today that will fix many of your problems on PC.
We’re launching a #NieRReplicant ver.1.22474487139… Steam patch on June 21st, 9am PDT / 5pm BST, to resolve the below issues:
Framerate / display issues Optimization to Geforce Experience Game freezing Other minor bugs
Among the “bugs” that the company has confirmed will be addressed by this patch, the possibility of being able to move the game at a rate of images per second greater than 60 fps, fixes in “screen problems”, fixes in errors that led the game to freeze and various bug fixes.
Something similar to this also happened with Nier Automata, which has spent years with a very poor Steam version until its arrival on Xbox Game Pass for PC, in which it showed off a new port that fixed most of its bugs. After a huge number of complaints from users, Square Enix promised to bring the same fixes to the Steam version.
