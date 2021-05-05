After almost two weeks since the release of the Nier Replicant remaster, fans are in luck thanks to the good reviews received for the title, which has brought to life the Xbox 360 and Ps3 classic, which did not fare so well. well received in its day.

Today, fans have one more reason to be happy, since a new Nier Replicant mod lets you play with Papa Nier throughout the game. Some of you may wonder who Papa Nier is. When the original game was released in 2010 it did so through two different versions: Nier Replicant Y Nier Gestalt. The first, which is what gives the remaster its name, was the original version of director Yoko Taro and had as its protagonist a young man named Nier, who embarks on a mission to rescue his sister. This version did not come out of Japan.

In the case of Gestalt, this version was designed to attract the western public, and it has as the protagonist a Nier who in this case is an older adult, who goes on a journey to save what in this case is his daughterThis is where the term “Papa Nier” comes from. This is the version of the game that came to the West for all platforms and to Japan for Xbox 360. In other areas, both versions of the game are practically identical.

Many fans had asked for the possibility of being able to play with Papa Nier throughout the game after having become fond of the character when playing Nier Gestalt, but unfortunately it had not been possible until the release of this mod. It should be noted that this modification only works on PC and that it is not only limited to changing the character’s model, but also adds specific animations for Papa Nier and clips of his voice. Nevertheless, currently does not work in cutscenes.

Hopefully all Papa Nier fans enjoy this news, which in a way makes the character present again in the new remaster. The mod can be downloaded from the Nexus page. For the rest, you can see a graphical comparison between the different Nier Replicant platforms here.

