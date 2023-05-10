One of the most anticipated releases in relation to independent games is Hollow Knight: Silk Song, which for some reason or another has not been able to be launched despite having been announced a long time ago. And although it was expected that it would arrive at the beginning of this 2023it seems that things have become more complicated for the fans.

Through the platform of Twitterthe representative of Team Cherry, Matthew Griffin, has commented that unfortunately the game has been delayed, but this is for the best, since it has become a much more ambitious project. And it is worth remembering that this was going to be an expansion of the original, but it became more complex until it became its own game.

Here what he commented:

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong. We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. expect… —Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) May 10, 2023

Hey gang, just a quick update on Silksong. We had planned to release it in the first half of 2023, but development is still ongoing. We’re excited about the way the game is developing, and it’s gotten pretty big, so we want to take the time to make the game the best it can be. Expect more details from us as we get closer to launch.

Remember that the game will be released in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Also reach to GamePass.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is the game that is most expected around this independent scene, it was even wanted to be seen during the last Indie World. It may be that until the Summer Game Fest we will see something.