Right now Square Enix is very busy promoting its next big game, which is why we’ve seen few announcements of its upcoming games, including the anime adaptation of Fly’s Adventures to video game Also, another of the forgotten in terms of news is neither more nor less than Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

In a new tweet, the franchise’s current producer Yoshinori Kitase, commented that the game that will continue with the story of clouds and your group is progressing correctly on development issues. So fans should be clear that nothing is revealed yet so as not to collide with the publicity that is being offered with installment 16.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer comment number 1

Development is progressing smoothly and according to plan. We are currently working on a release date for the game.

It is worth mentioning that this new part of final fantasy 7 It is expected to be much more ambitious than what has been seen in 2020, since the ending of that game establishes that the events of the original story can change due to a certain fact. So it will be a title aimed at both fans of yesteryear and users who have just joined the saga.

will exclusively reach PS5according to Square Enix, in the winter of 2024. Later you can receive a port for pc.

Editor’s note: I would like to know what is really going on with this game, but we are far from revealing anything. Also, we don’t know what has more priority, if this title or Kingdom Hearts 4.