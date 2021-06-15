In recent weeks, the news has begun to emerge that the substitute goalkeeper of Club América, Oscar Jimenez, He would be leaving the team to look for an opportunity as a starting goalkeeper in another club, however, the azulcrema board of directors wants to retain him because both the board and they consider him to be a great substitute in case Guillermo Ochoa be absent.
According to information from César Caballero from ESPN, Oscar Jimenez requested to leave the institution with the aim of joining another club where he can aspire to be a starter and have more minutes of play, because for obvious reasons, while the national team Guillermo Ochoa remains in the team can never be a starter in the azulcrema team.
However, as there is a strong possibility that Ochoa is summoned to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with the U23 team, the Eagles would have to start the Apertura 2021 tournament without him, for a few weeks and they believe that Jimenez Is the best option.
Otherwise, the alternatives of the directive in the arc – it has been speculated – would be the arrivals of Gibran Lajud (discarded by César Caballero to get to the Eagles) or Gil Alcala. Notably Oscar Jimenez It is contemplated to start the Apertura 2021 tournament as a starter and they do not want it to come out.
A few days ago, Atlético de San Luis was looking for his services, but the Eagles rejected the offer, the coaching staff headed by Santiago Solari They fully trust him to start the Apertura 2021 tournament.
