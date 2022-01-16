New news from Naples about Ospina’s injury

The alarms are on Colombia selection for the physical discomfort suffered by the goalkeeper David Ospina and that he is at risk of missing the next double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

(You may be interested in: Guardiola leaves another league almost sentenced (Último tango… Opinion))

Coach Reinaldo Rueda himself acknowledged on Saturday the concern for one of his captains, although he is confident in having him:

“Fortunately, the MRI had a good result. There is no rupture, it is a contracture. He will be undergoing treatment. Prevent him from playing in the middle of the week and hope that he can act on the weekend so that he is with us,” he said.

recovery begins

And that is exactly the plan: speed up the recovery and gain some competition. Napoli has said it, in the hours before the duel against Bologna, this Monday:

“David Ospina did personalized and differentiated therapies and work in the gym,” the club reported.

It means that the Colombian will now go against the clock to recover in time and be available for the national team call, which would be announced next Wednesday.

FOOTBALL REDACTION