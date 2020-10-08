Ka lady cracks here, but these ladies let all three of them bang. Karla, Katherine and Mildred, all just hailed from the same streaming empire. Above all Anke Engelke.

It explodes inwards, as it were. Because “The Last Word”, her new Netflix series, shows her, the former German comedy model woman who has been looking for serious roles for a long time and who is able to play them with unexpected sensitivity lost to sudden cardiac death the night after the silver wedding ceremony.

She then has to notice that she is unexpectedly penniless with two children and a cynical mother in a wheelchair who has already been thrown from five nursing homes. Because her husband had led a secret life for at least two years.

He no longer worked as a dentist, but realized himself as an artist in a studio. After discovering it, Karla’s wife returns there regularly in order to have a dialogue with him.

But she also communicates with other, unknown dead and their often complicated survivors. She hires as a funeral orator at the funeral parlor, who brought her Stephan so amateurishly underground that she had to sing the somehow embarrassing song of “the damn good times” that she started at the party against her better judgment would have.

Karla (Anke Engelke) takes it from a mourner to a certified orator in “The Last Word” Source: Netflix / Frederic Batier

The hard-lit Anke Engelke can be seen at 54 years of age, and at first Karla seems more like old Anke: she fills the room, she talks and performs nonstop, not always tasteful, she is party-filling and she really wants the last word to have. The necrology as the final punch.

But the six-part also undermines all expectations of an Engelke format. Of course, death could look laughably good on her, a funny series about a nonconformist grave chatter as the German answer to the legendary HBO series “Six Feet Under”.

Here too people die all the time, there is even a dissecting room where dead meat is washed, made up and blow-dried for the last time; but in which there is also a first kiss. And that dusty veneer brown funeral home from our favorite television loser Thorsten Merten (from whom the idea of ​​the whole thing originates) alias Andreas Borowski is at least a little organizationally brought up to date by this woman.

There is a laugh, but first of all, “The Last Word” is a thoroughly thoughtful and, in the nationally polished Netflix universe, astonishingly German family series. When Karla, who is sung around by Paolo Conte in her melancholy, pauses, when she is overcome by grief, she realizes that everything is not going as smoothly as she would like.

Her hard pubescent son is bed wetter and communicates only through his electronic signals. The daughter, who has long since moved out, is not yet as independent as she is, seems torn between her ex-boyfriend, a children’s birthday clown and the silent undertaker’s stepson, whose corpses she photographs art.

The mother (a wonderful reunion with the brash, scratchy Gudrun Ritter) annoys, and then again and again Karla’s dead man appears, whose shadow she cannot drive away yet. To talk about the life and death of others, to make it easier and more beautiful for the bereaved, that is now their grief work.

And even if the episodes are a bit rough at times, a lot of topics are touched on, nothing has really been told to the end, the series is personable, its staff is credible, the dry, comical dialogues are fluffy.

Face death in the eye

Anke Engelkes Karla holds everything together. She wants to proselytize the world of commercial funeral design and spare it from the impending fast-food resignation, but makes little progress. It ensures that the mood is always properly mixed; in every episode, which is dedicated to a more or less grotesque burial (a terminally ill person only wants to practice once), it is re-tempered.

Even brass bands are used here underground. And so we hope that after this first season, which is at the same time grotesque in moderation, but also very tender to its staff, the obituary does not follow immediately. Because Anke / Karla has definitely earned a laurel as a certified mourning lady who looks death in the eye with determination and who could easily run into an even larger shape.

“The Diva” Katherine leads an exciting life in London with her daughter Olive. Her one and only is her daughter and she is thinking about having a second child. But to do this, she has to contact Olive’s father, her archenemy.

Netflix succeeded in doing something, you have to hug Anke Engelke again. You can’t imagine that with two other Netflix ladies who started almost simultaneously. Least of all with “The Duchess” (German no better: “The Diva”), in which a comedy lady, the Canadian Katherine Ryan, plays a single-parent London power mum, with whom not only daughter Olive has a hard time .

Professionally, she makes vases with breasts. She commutes amorous between her ex, the trashed singer of a boy band, and a gentle dentist, who is actually only supposed to serve as a sperm donor. It is unrestrained sexist, unjust, nasty. A vulgar, easily tired steam ram. And a cheap copy of the much better Amazon series “Flea Bag”.

Bloody prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”: Sarah Paulson (above) makes it shudder in “Ratched” Source: SAEED ADYANI / NETFLIX

Better Mildred Ratched then. She was one of the meanest villains in film history, the manipulative nurse of the same name, who in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” heats the insane as a psych monster. She’s now getting a prequel that tells her story.

Nobody needs it, but it’s grueling, bloody fun when you have a sense for the aesthetically over-staged, allusive clothing from the Ryan Murphy series forge. This time he even directed the frames of the suggestive eight-part series.

At the end of the Forties it takes place in – of course – a psychiatric clinic that looks like a luxury retro hotel on Highway 101. A film noir as an orgy of colors. With nurse’s clothes and couture models.

Nobody is what they seem, lesbians and lust killers, lousy priests and war invalids, pig politicians, scheming nurses, a curious hotel owner, the whole catalog is on display. Lobotomy drills twist in brain matter, meat is scalded or grilled on the electric chair, people are broken.

The plot moves between Hitchock’s cool supsense and the butcher’s orgies of the “American Horror Story”. As the angel of death, the red-haired Sarah Paulson always has a delicately bitter streak around her lips in the title role. She was abused and abused now.

Desperately looking for identification object

“Ratched” is a celebration of nostalgic design, doesn’t stir a moment, but you stick to the events that are also musically masterfully and absorbingly visualized. Saint-Saëns’ Danse macabre is available as theme music.

Vincent D’Onofrio, a wonderfully loving Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis and a revengeful Sharon Stone in a funky China interior are also on hand. You just wait in vain for an object to be identified. There is no Anke Engelke. Unfortunately.