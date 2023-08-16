Including British actress Tracy-Ann Obermann, who starred in East Enders, reacts on X – formerly Twitter – fiercely on Cooper’s poster nose. ‘We live in a time when there are many sensitivities about the representation of (ethnic) minorities’, she writes. She thinks it’s okay to choose Cooper over an actor who is Jewish himself, but: “However, if he has to wear a false nose to appear credible in his role, this is the equivalent of blackface.”

A post from Joel Swanson is also widely shared. It shows that Cooper’s nasal attachment is even larger than Bernstein’s nose itself. ‘This makes a non-Jewish actor no longer Jewish. This only makes a non-Jewish actor look like a Jewish stereotype,’ he adds.