Including British actress Tracy-Ann Obermann, who starred in East Enders, reacts on X – formerly Twitter – fiercely on Cooper’s poster nose. ‘We live in a time when there are many sensitivities about the representation of (ethnic) minorities’, she writes. She thinks it’s okay to choose Cooper over an actor who is Jewish himself, but: “However, if he has to wear a false nose to appear credible in his role, this is the equivalent of blackface.”
A post from Joel Swanson is also widely shared. It shows that Cooper’s nasal attachment is even larger than Bernstein’s nose itself. ‘This makes a non-Jewish actor no longer Jewish. This only makes a non-Jewish actor look like a Jewish stereotype,’ he adds.
Also in the British newspaper The Independent is lashed out at the new movie and Cooper’s extra bit of nose. “This reduces Jews to their physical characteristics,” writes columnist Noah Berlatsky. It turns them into caricatures. A biopic about a talented Jewish artist should not reinforce these anti-Semitic stereotypes. But apparently Cooper failed to see beyond Bernstein’s nose when shaping the role. Very disappointing.’
Bernstein’s family defended Cooper in a statement saying they agree with the decision to “use makeup to enhance his resemblance” to their father. “Bradley Cooper involves the three of us every step of his amazing journey as he makes his film about our father,” write Jamie, Alexander and Nina Bernstein. “We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his devotion, his loving embrace of our father’s music, and the sheer candid joy he brought as he explored.” They also write that their “heart breaks” to see people question his intentions.
Maestro is a prestige project of Netflix. The production is in the hands of icons such as Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, among others. The biopic tells the story of the relationship between Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. That role is played by Carey Mulligan (38).
