Bento Rodrigues and Paracatu de Baixo, communities in Minas Gerais, have been receiving residents since last year; works are in the final phase

Since the collapse of the Fundão dam, in Mariana (MG), in 2015, the Samarcomining company responsible for the dam and operation, and its shareholders –OK It is BHP Brazil– have volunteered to take reparation actions. Over the years, R$37 billion has been earmarked for this purpose, which has included individual compensation for around 430,000 people, reforestation projects and recovery of the Rio Doce Basin, in addition to the reconstruction of the districts most affected by the waste in Mariana.

Executed by Renova Foundationan institution created in 2016 as part of the first agreement signed between companies and governments, the resettlement program advances every day. The new districts are almost finished and people have moved into a new home.

The entire reconstruction process was planned together with the residents, starting with the selection of new spaces, which was decided by voting based on a pre-selection of possible plots of land that would accommodate the communities and were close to the original location. Once the plot of land was defined, the land was acquired, followed by the long and inherently bureaucratic process of licensing the project and approvals from the appropriate public agencies.

The new districts were built to mirror the old ones, which means that even with the topographical differences, the areas were designed to respect the same neighborhood and territorial organization. Everyone received a plot of land the same size, or larger than the original, since in the resettlement the minimum space for each family is 250 mtwo. In Bento Rodrigues, approximately 303 people are already living in new homes. In Paracatu de Baixo, 171 people have moved into new homes.

Residents were also able to choose the entire architecture of their new home. Architects hired by Fundação Renova provided individual assistance to each family, who decided on the style, size and colors of their new home. To help with the selection process, a show room in Mariana to present future residents with all the finishing options, such as flooring and coverings, for their new home. Everyone also received assistance to help with the purchase of furniture and the move.

“In the process of rebuilding the districts, care was taken to maintain the original format to ensure a sense of belonging. There was also a concern to empower families in the decision-making process at each stage, ensuring that the new home was as comfortable as possible,” said Carla Wilson, general manager for Brazil at BHP.



BHP/Disclosure Paracatu at the beginning of the works (left) and currently (right)

Along with the residences, the reconstruction includes commercial and public buildings, a church – such as the São Bento church in Bento Rodrigues, inaugurated at the end of 2023 and built in conjunction with the Archdiocese of Mariana –, a health center, spaces for socializing and practicing sports, and schools. In Bento Rodrigues, 22 buildings were delivered, including those for commercial purposes, mixed activities – which also function as residences – and public services. In Paracatu, there were 8 new buildings.

The Paracatu and Novo Bento Rodrigues project also includes infrastructure work, such as paving streets, installing antennas for internet and telephone services, public lighting, rainwater collection systems and basic sanitation, the latter of which does not exist in the original districts.

By June 2024, the Renova Foundation had allocated R$5.11 billion to the community reconstruction process.

This content was produced and paid for by BHP Brazil.