The long-term contract extension of basketball world champion Franz Wagner with the Orlando Magic has been finalized. The club from the North American professional league NBA announced this without giving any details about the new contract. The sums that the 22-year-old Berliner will receive in the future had already been leaked via ESPN and “The Athletic”. Wagner is expected to receive a sum of at least 224 million dollars (around 206 million euros) for the five-year contract period.