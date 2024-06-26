Reuters: Mark Rutte has been confirmed as the new NATO Secretary General and will take office on October 1

The ambassadors of the countries participating in the North Atlantic Alliance approved the current Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, as the new Secretary General of NATO. Rutte will officially become secretary general on October 1 this year.

According to information According to Reuters sources, NATO allies chose Rutte for his “strong Atlanticist positions” and “desire for comprehensive consensus on decisions” affecting all members of the alliance.

Before taking up the post of NATO Secretary General, Rutte will leave the post of Prime Minister of the Netherlands in July and go on vacation for three months.

Who is Mark Rutte?

Mark Rutte has been Prime Minister of the Netherlands since October 14, 2010, which makes him one of the longest-serving European politicians; until 2023, he was also the leader of the European right-wing liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy.

Rutte avoids public life and relaxes by playing the piano and attending the opera. The future Secretary General prefers the old Nokia to the latest smartphones because “it’s more convenient to send messages.” Single and childless. “Workaholic Rutte has long cycled to work, a habit he may soon have to give up,” described his daily life WSJ columnists.

He builds consensus, and this is primarily the job of the Secretary General, who has only the power of persuasion and leadership to move the alliance forward Ivo Daalderformer US Permanent Representative to NATO

Rutte is also known for being one of the few politicians to openly oppose former US President Donald Trump’s measures to limit trade with the EU, while supporting the American leader’s stance on increasing defense spending among European NATO members.

“Trump’s main point was that we weren’t spending enough. He was right,” Rutte admitted in January this year.

Photo: Sedat Suna/Getty Images

Under Rutte, the Netherlands exceeded NATO’s required military spending threshold of two percent of the country’s GDP, and was also one of the initiators of the creation of an international coalition to provide Kyiv with F-16 combat aircraft and train Ukrainian pilots. In addition, during his premiership, the Netherlands supplied Ukraine with artillery weapons, drones and ammunition.

How will NATO policy towards Russia and Ukraine change?

Rutte is a supporter of NATO’s policy of containing Russia and has previously stated that he will consistently advocate for strengthening the alliance’s borders “in the face of the Russian threat” and for continuing military assistance to Ukraine.

It is imperative that NATO maintains deterrence, that we all understand that this border of the Baltics and other countries on the eastern flank with Belarus and Russia is our collective border… First of all, this means that we all spend at least two percent of GDP on defense. This also means strengthening the defense of the eastern flank Mark Rutte future NATO Secretary General

“As head of NATO, he will play a key role in mobilizing weary allies to continue supporting war-torn Ukraine, while walking a fine line on Kyiv’s aspirations for membership.” [в состав НАТО]”, — assumed columnists for the French newspaper Le Monde.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte in Berlin at the summit on Ukraine’s reconstruction. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“He is an ardent critic of Russia and personally of President Vladimir Putin. When Rutte takes the helm of NATO, the alliance will most likely take a course towards further escalation and increase in military spending, which will inevitably lead to an even greater aggravation of the conflict in Ukraine,” an expert from the Department of International Cooperation of the State Administration of Ukraine predicted in an interview with Lenta.ru political scientist Alexander Rudoy.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, also agrees with this assessment, who previously stated that Rutte “should only voice what is being produced overseas, what is being sent, what is primarily a product of the Anglo-Saxon deep state” and “is not a figure who makes policy and influences decisions.”

Nothing will change regarding Europe, NATO, Ukraine. It is obvious Mark Rutte future NATO Secretary General

What will happen to the previous Secretary General Stoltenberg?

The current Secretary General of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, was supposed to leave his post back in 2018, but NATO representatives, for lack of a better candidate, extended his powers four times.

Last year, the post of NATO Secretary General, in addition to Rutte, was given to former British Defense Minister Ben Wallace and EC Chairman Ursula von der Leyen. Rutte’s closest rival, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, completely withdrew his candidacy during the process of agreeing on candidates for the position of Secretary General.

Stoltenberg planned to return to his home country of Norway after leaving his post as Secretary General. In February 2022, the country’s government approved Stoltenberg as head of the central bank of Norway for a period of six years, his term will officially begin after his resignation as NATO Secretary General.