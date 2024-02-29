President Putin announced the launch of four new national projects in Russia

Several new national projects will be launched in Russia at once, which will affect a number of aspects of the life of Russian society. These plans were announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual address to the Federal Assembly.

As the head of state stated, new national projects will be devoted to the sphere of labor, as well as issues of family protection. The implementation of some of them will begin as early as 2024. Putin assessed investments in the social sphere, demography, technology, and infrastructure within the framework of new projects as large-scale.

National project “Family”

The first of the new national projects announced by the Russian leader was the “Family” program.

We need constant work aimed at improving the quality of life of families with children and supporting fertility. And for this we will launch a new national project, which is called “Family” Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Speaking about the project, Putin noted that the demographic situation in Russia remains difficult, despite the fact that the number of large families in the country has grown by 26.7 percent in just four years.

The head of state said that 75 billion rubles will be allocated for the implementation of the new program and funds will begin to flow in 2025. It follows from the president’s message that the national project will operate until 2030.

As part of the program, Russians will receive tax deductions – for the birth of their first child, parents will receive a deduction of 1.4 thousand rubles, for the second – twice as much, 2.8 thousand rubles, and for the third and subsequent ones – already 6 thousand rubles.

The validity of existing family support programs, including payment of maternity capital, will also be extended until 2030.

Program “Youth of Russia”

Another new national project is dedicated to supporting Russian youth. Its implementation will begin in 2024.

This will be a project about the future and for the future of our country Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

As part of its implementation, the authorities will consolidate all positive developments in the field of youth policy. The Russian authorities will support class teachers and school curators. Thus, advisers to school directors on educational work will receive an additional payment, its amount will be five thousand rubles.

Advisors to directors will receive payments from September 1, 2024, and curators and class teachers – from March 1 of this year.

Project “Personnel”

Announcing this project, the Russian leader said that every Russian school would launch a career guidance program to provide a link between employers and the education sector.

According to the head of state, the authorities’ plans include training about a million blue-collar specialists who will begin working in high-tech areas of the Russian economy.

Lack of personnel is one of the risks for the Russian economy Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

During the implementation of the national project, about 124 billion rubles will be allocated only for the renovation of dormitories and sports facilities of Russian technical schools and colleges. In addition, about 40 student campuses will be built throughout the country. In total, about 400 billion rubles will be allocated for the project.

National project “Long and active life”

Vladimir Putin drew the attention of listeners of his address to the Federal Assembly to the problem of length and quality of life in rural areas of Russia. According to the president, by 2030 the authorities must ensure life expectancy in rural areas at 78 years, and later – raise this figure to 80 years or more.

In order to increase life expectancy, the state will allocate at least a trillion rubles for the construction and renovation of healthcare facilities in Russian regions. In addition, Putin announced that by 2030, long-term care services should be provided to all those in need, and those who regularly monitor their health and undergo medical examinations will be provided with tax deductions.

“There’s a joke: “Stop drinking and start skiing.” The moment has come! — the Russian leader spoke about shifting the focus to a healthy lifestyle.

Data Economics program

Speaking about this program, Putin emphasized that Russia is already one of the world leaders in the digitalization of government services.

Many, including European countries, have yet to reach our level Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The new project “Data Economy” involves government support for start-ups and enterprises that produce equipment for storing and processing data. The Russian authorities plan to allocate about 700 billion rubles for the program.

Putin noted that the implementation of the state program should be carried out not only in large cities, but also in remote Russian cities.

When will national projects be approved?

Having spoken about all the listed national projects, Putin concluded that all of them must be approved by the government before the end of 2024.

The main result of our programs is not measured in tons, kilometers and amounts of money spent. The main thing is the assessment of people, how their lives change for the better Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

In total, the government will allocate more than two trillion rubles for the implementation of all these national projects.