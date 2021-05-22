With antagonistic postures, José Luis Espert, Máximo Kirchner and Juan Grabois They are three of the political figures that generate the most attraction and controversy. And one new survey accessed Clarion this week, he conspicuously matched them. Included in an image ranking along with 14 other leaders, the three they got stuck … in the background.

The study showing this fight is from Success, the consulting firm directed by analyst Maximiliano Aguiar and which has PJ governors as clients in the country. Between 11 and 16 of this month he made a survey of 1,250 cases.

Clarion carried out part of this work, which showed a spike in approval Alberto Fernández, although, in comparison, the President’s management registers worse numbers than that of Mauricio Macri.

Top 9

In May, Success It passed through the filter of its image ranking to 17 leaders, the majority known at the national level, and added two PJ governors: the Chaco Jorge Capitanich and the Riojan Ricardo Quintela.

To order the table, the positive evaluation is taken as a parameter and there, as is usually the case in most surveys, tap Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

The head of the Buenos Aires government, who in some studies began to show a stabilization and even a drop in their numbers, here leads with 56.6% in favor and 34.5% against.

Below are three other leaders of Together for Change who, as the leader of the City, they also have a positive differential of image:

National survey of the consulting firm Acierto: the leaders who were at the top in the image ranking.

two) Maria Eugenia Vidal: + 52.2% and – 40.3%.

3) Patricia bullrich: + 47.4% and – 42.3%.

4) Martin Lousteau: + 43.9% and – 35.7%.

Then figures from both sides of the crack begin to intersperse, and nineth close this part of the ranking Roberto Lavagna, for whom it deserves a separate comment.

The former minister has a relatively low negative image balance (+ 36% and – 42.5%), but it plays against his level of ignorance (21.5%), the parameter that completes the statistics.

Above him and below the quartet he leads, come:

5) Alberto Fernandez: + 43.9% and – 54.3%.

6) Mauricio Macri: + 40.8% and – 57.1%.

7) Axel Kicillof: + 37.2% and – 55.7%.

8) Cristina Kirchner: + 36.3% and – 61.4%.

The 8 worst

At the bottom of the table the mix is ​​even higher. In the background of the background appear the two Peronist governors of the North, to whom it plays against their high level of knowledge.

In particular to Quintela, what was 17th: 66% answered that they do not know it. Those who do, likewise, see it in a more negative way (19%) than positive (15%).

As to Capitanich, although it ends better16th), your balance is worse. The Chaco was Chief of Cabinet in Cristina’s second term and has a lower ignorance (23.7%). But it combines 19.9% ​​in favor and 56.4% against.

National survey of the consulting firm Acierto: the leaders who were low in the image ranking.

Seen from the bottom up, here they come Grabois, Máximo and Espert.

– 15th, the piquetero leader sum + 21.3% and – 49.3%, and a high level of ignorance (29.2%).

The image of Juan Grabois in the latest survey by the consulting firm Acierto.

– 14th, the head of block K in Deputies has + 27.3% and – 62.9%. Fact: it is the highest negative of all, even above his mother (-61.4%).

The image of Máximo Kirchner in the latest survey by the consulting firm Acierto.

– 13th, meanwhile, at liberal economist It plays against their level of ignorance at the national level (32.6%), but then it does not show such bad numbers: + 27.7% and – 39.8%.

In 12th place Alfredo Cornejo, head of the UCR, senator and former governor of Mendoza. It is an exception within the ones below, since it is the only one with a differential in favor: + 30.9%and – 26.6%.

Interesting thinking of a national projection (he admitted that he is running for the Presidency 2023), although with a still very low level of knowledge for that kind of fight.

They complete the ranking:

10) Sergio Massa: + 34.6% and – 58.8%.

eleven) Sergio Berni: + 33.9% and – 49.8%.

