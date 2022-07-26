Today, the new national identity card begins to be issued, a document that will adopt the registration number of the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) as “general, unique and valid registration for the entire country”.

The first state to issue the card will be Rio Grande do Sul, as of this Tuesday (26). Then come Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Minas and Paraná. There is still no forecast for the other states.

The new identity comes with a QR Code, which can be read by any appropriate device, such as a smartphone, which will allow electronic validation of its authenticity, as well as knowing if it has been stolen or misplaced.

This new version of the identification document will also serve as a travel document, due to the inclusion of an international standard code called MRZ, the same used in passports.

So far, however, Brazil only has agreements for use of the identity document at immigration posts in Mercosur countries. For other nations, the passport remains mandatory.

The new General Registry (RG) will be valid for ten years for people up to 60 years of age. For those over 60, the old RG will continue to be valid indefinitely.

According to the Ministry of Economy, “at this first moment, new identities will only be issued for citizens who have the information in the CPF according to their updated certificates. People who do not have or have incorrect information on the CPF may use the Federal Revenue Service’s remote service channels to resolve the situation. In the future, the civil identification bodies themselves will make new registrations and updates to the CPF”.

Data update

Updating information on the CPF can be done free of charge on the Internet, on the website of the Federal Revenue Service. Depending on the situation, it may be necessary to send documents to the IRS via email.

The list of documents required to update the CPF was made available on the website of the Ministry of Economy, as well as the emails from the Revenue, where the documents should be sent. To access it, click here.