The damage to the foundations of Dutch houses and buildings is so extensive that a new national crisis is looming. An approach costing billions is essential, the Council for the Environment and Infrastructure states in an advice to the cabinet. Homeowners with poor foundations must expect a serious decline in the value of their home.
Chris van Mersbergen
Latest update:
18:26
