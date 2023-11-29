Aosta – Cervinia changes name. The new name of the famous tourist resort, located in the municipality of Valtournenche, is Le Breuil. The decision was taken last April by the Municipality of Valtournenche, approving the dossier on the renaming of villages, hamlets and localities in its territory. The regional council then took note of the decision on 12 September and the decree was signed a few days later.

With the change of name, the town’s signage will also be modified, as well as the documents of the inhabitants. “Clear dissent” was expressed in a note by the Brothers of Italy: “We express our deep amazement and dismay because the Cervinia brand is known in Italy and around the world and such a drastic change, the clear result of an ideology out of time, space and place, can only harm the hotel tourism sector and the image of the whole the Aosta Valley”, declare Alberto Zucchi, regional coordinator for the Aosta Valley of Fratelli d’Italia and the deputy Matteo Rosso.