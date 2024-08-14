It was the main element of the Stonehenge complex that remained to be identified. Construction began just under 5,000 years ago, and the outermost megaliths, the so-called sarsen stones, came from a nearby quarry, some 25 kilometres to the north. The inner circle, the one with the blue stones, came from much further away, from the Preseli Mountains (Wales), some 250 km away. Considering that what the Romans would later call Britain was in the middle of the Neolithic, even with many technological limitations, the distance is enormous. At the centre, at some point during its erection, its creators placed an enormous blue rock as an altar. For years there has been debate about its origin. Now, by combining sophisticated scientific and mining techniques, they have been able to date it and, more importantly, pinpoint its origin: in the Orkney basin, at the northern tip of present-day Scotland. How and why did they go there to look for an enormous stone? How and why was it transported to the south of what is now England? The lack of definitive answers adds to the mystery surrounding Stonehenge.

Richard Bevins, an honorary professor at Aberystwyth University (UK) and his former student, geologist Nick Pearce, had been studying the altar at Stonehenge for years. As researchers at a Welsh institution, they were seeking to confirm that the central element of the main English monument was also Welsh. The last attempt was made in 2018. “The altar stone is in the centre of the monument and it is a bluestone, although very different from the others. It is about twice the size of the smallest igneous bluestones, weighs six tonnes, and is five metres long, the others are about three tonnes at most,” Pearce described during an online press conference. “It is a type of rock, a greyish-green sandstone that everyone in the UK seemed to be at a loss for,” he adds. In the end they had to give up and acknowledge in a scientific work that the altar was not WelshThey then decided to look for the quarry in England and the south of Scotland. They were there when they received an email from Anthony Clarke, a Welsh PhD student, from Curtin University (Australia).

“It’s a type of rock, a greyish-green sandstone that everyone in the UK seemed to be at a loss for.” Nick Pearce, geologist at Aberystwyth University (UK)

“My PhD was on the dating of Welsh rocks [no relacionadas con las de Stonehenge] “We’re using the isotopes that they contain. Nick asked me, ‘Would you like to try and analyse the altar stone? ’ Before I knew it, I was being sent samples to Australia for analysis,” Clarke recalls. “Why Australia, why send material halfway around the planet to be analysed? It’s because of the variety of equipment we have at Curtin University, partly because of the mining industry in Western Australia. If you want to understand where your next iron ore deposit might be, you’ll use the same tools to work out where the altar stone came from.”

The stone is a sandstone, which means that it is made up of many tiny microscopic grains of minerals. The geologist from the Spanish Oceanographic Institute (IEO-CSIC) José Antonio Lozano, who is not related to the study, recalls that for “past societies it was a very good rock, because it was carvable; in fact, many of the cathedrals, Renaissance and medieval buildings in the south of the Iberian Peninsula are made of sandstone.” Those microscopic grains, their presence, distribution, age… give a particular stone a kind of imprint that tells us about its origin. “It is vital to make maps of your territory. Geologists have gone into the field with a hammer, a magnifying glass, a compass, a map and good boots and you determine on the map what materials are everywhere. Then you make very detailed studies of the age of each of these materials, how they were formed, the genesis. These maps are key to the strategic resources of each country, to know where you can find gas, rocks for a quarry, aggregates for roads…” explains Lozano.

What the British scientists did was to obtain the petrographic fingerprint of the altar and compare it with that of different regions of Great Britain. To complete it, they resorted to the presence in the rock of small quantities of three minerals, zircon, apatite and rutile, which, as Clarke, first author of the research, recalls, “fortunately for us as geologists, contain uranium”, that is, they emit detectable radiation. “Over time, uranium decays into lead and acts as a miniature atomic clock,” he adds, and concludes: “if we analysed enough grains within the altar stone, we could build a fingerprint of its age, comparing it with rock outcrops throughout Great Britain and Ireland and even northern Europe.” The place where rocks like those of the altar exist is the Orkney basin, in the far north of Scotland.

The altar, here almost hidden under two of the complex’s sarsen stones. Nick Pearce, Aberystwyth University

The Spaniard Lozano highlights here the main strength, but also limitation, of these results: “This fingerprint is a statistic. In other words, what they have seen is that there are zircons that give a peak at one billion years, another peak at one and a half billion years, another at one and a half billion years… and it leads them to say that these age peaks make the altar sandstone look more like the sandstone of the Orkneys than any other.” To settle the question, they would have to locate the exact quarry, something they are going to try to do, although it will not be easy after almost 5,000 years.

The rest of the work, published in the prestigious magazine Nature It is necessarily more speculative. The history of the stones is easier to reconstruct than that of their transport or that of the motivations that led the British Neolithic to move them from one end of the island to the other, more than 700 kilometres if they had gone in a straight line. As for the former, transporting a stone of this weight and size by means of some kind of cargo transport seems hardly credible. At that time, the inhabitants of the island did not yet have riding horses. The sarsen and blue stones of the rest of the complex could have been moved using logs, the former, and perhaps by sea, those of Welsh origin. The possibility that the altar stone was brought down from Scotland taking advantage of the large expanses of ice that remained from the last glaciation has been ruled out. It could have worked in the north, but by then, the glaciers in England had almost disappeared. By elimination, the only route left is the sea route.

Elías López Romero, a researcher at the Mérida Institute of Archaeology, recalls that although the British Neolithic is later than the continental Neolithic, and even later than the Iberian Neolithic, “long distances were already travelled”. There are no remains of boats, although there are of river canoes, but references to them have been found in the megaliths themselves.

“The Carnac alignments [Francia]the Antequera dolmen, Stonehenge… functioned as a social medicine. When the Bronze Age arrived, they disappeared and were replaced by violence” Leonardo García Sanjuan, archaeologist at the University of Seville

The other big question is why. What led to the removal of a mass of stone from the north and transporting it to the south? “We are once again entering the realm of interpretation,” recalls López Romero. There are several levels of symbolism here. “There is the symbolism of colour, which many specialist archaeologists have mentioned; the colour green and blue are also important in this case,” says the Spanish scientist, who is not connected with the research. There is also the origin. The region where the stone was extracted was home to the settlement of Orkney, in the far north of Scotland. The entire region is full of megalithic monuments, but Orkney is considered the most important Neolithic settlement on the islands at that time, being the only one with stone foundations.

And finally, there is the destination, Stonehenge. The archaeologist from the University of Seville, Leonardo García Sanjuan, agrees that the Orkney area was the most advanced of that culture. “But like the rest of the island, they were isolated communities that formed temporary aggregations once or twice a year in special places to satisfy many needs, commercial, political, spiritual, biological…,” he says. “In Stonehenge, as in Antequera, there was a lot of history, and the culture was very advanced. [Málaga] Thousands of people would gather for days, especially around the solstices, and they would bring large stones that they considered special. The mobility of these rocks allows us to trace the movements of human communities,” he adds, and concludes: “In the Neolithic, the Carnac alignments [Francia]the Antequera dolmen, Stonehenge… functioned as a social medicine. When the Bronze Age arrived, they disappeared and were replaced by violence.”

