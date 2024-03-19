The now famous retouched photo of Kate and her children for Mother's Day is not the first royal family portrait to be photoshopped. After the scandal, the Getty Images photo agency reviewed other images provided by the British royals and determined that a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II with ten grandchildren and great-grandchildren was “digitally enhanced at the source.” Published on April 21, 2023, on what would have been Elizabeth II's 97th birthday, the image was reportedly taken at Balmoral Castle in August 2022, a month before the monarch's death. The queen appears sitting on a green sofa, surrounded by smiling children. But now we wonder how much truth there is, if the photo is not a collage of different images.

A CNN analysis identified 19 signs of alteration. Under accusation are, among others, the queen's kilt, Princess Charlotte's hair and Prince Louis' shoulder. This time too Kate is involved, because the photo was distributed to the press by Kensington Palace, where the Princes of Wales reside, declaring that it had been taken by William's wife.

Doubts about a second photo risk further undermining the relationship of trust between the public and the British royals. Conspiracy theories are already raging about the real state of health of Kate, who underwent surgery in January for an unspecified abdominal problem, and has since disappeared from the scene. Kensington Palace had announced that the wife of the heir to the throne would not appear in public before Easter. The Mother's Day photo was supposed to serve as reassurance, but the discovery of the retouching, later admitted by Kate on social media X, created a lot of uncertainty. Yesterday the princess was notified while she was shopping with her husband at the Windsor farm shop, but the video later published in the newspapers only fueled further speculation, with many social media users convinced that it was a lookalike. And anyway, in the video Kate appears much thinner than in the Mother's Day photo.

