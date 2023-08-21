Keep developing your talent. Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano continue to cultivate moments together. In a video shared this Sunday, August 20, the notary is seen spending the weekend in the company of the ‘Magpie‘ and improving his already well-known love of singing.

“(…) Today, finally, tonight, you will be with me. Forget vanity, leave pride now, that this sensual night (…)”, Zambrano sang as part of the song ‘El listón de tu pelo’, by Los Ángeles Azules. In the background the instructor is heard playing the piece of music while Magaly looks at her husband with a sweet smile.

