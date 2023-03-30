RBC: MTS will replace the egg on the logo with a red square with three letters

The new MTS logo instead of an egg will consist of a red square with the letters M, T and C around the perimeter. About it writes RBC.

The company’s president, Vyacheslav Nikolaev, told the publication that a full-scale rebranding of the company would be announced on March 30. The company’s slogan – “To be better every day” – remained the same.

MTS plans to abandon the corporate egg in the logo were announced earlier on March 30. At the same time, it was noted that this is not just about rebranding – the telecom operator plans to continue changing its own positioning in the market in favor of the ecosystem.

MTS put an egg on its logo in 2006, and since then its design has undergone only “cosmetic” changes.