Researchers at Tokyo Metropolitan University have shown that visual aids that create the illusion of movement, such as a screen placed in front of the hand showing the movement of the hand, can improve motor performance and the early stages of motor learning.

Compared to third-person observation of movements, functional near-infrared spectroscopy data also showed greater changes in brain activity in regions associated with motor learning.

The results of the study were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Learning new movements: here's what the research says

The visuomotor illusion (VMI) is the curious illusion of observing one's body move even while standing still. Imagine having a tablet screen in front of your hand. Your hand is hidden behind the tablet and doesn't move. Now imagine that the screen plays a video of your hand movements: your eyes tell you that your hand is moving, but it's not moving at all.

This disturbing situation is immediately resolved if you place the screen elsewhere; looking at the screen now simply involves action observation (AO). Previous work had already shown that VMI and AO result in different responses in the brain, but the broader implications of VMI remained unclear.

A team of scientists led by assistant professor Katsuya Sakai of Tokyo Metropolitan University has shown that VMI can improve motor performance and early movement learning. The volunteers were given a specific task: to roll two metal balls in one hand.

After some initial testing, a visual aid was used that showed hands performing exactly this action. One group had the visual aid placed in front of their hand to invoke the VMI, while another group simply watched the same video normally. The performance of the movements could be measured by the number of complete pulls managed by people.

Although both groups showed improvements, the VMI group showed greater improvements than the AO group, both immediately after the video was shown to the volunteers and an hour later. This not only shows improved performance, but highlights that early-stage learning is also improved, i.e. changes can persist.

To understand what's happening in the brain, the team used functional near-infrared spectroscopy, a non-invasive technique that helps monitor activity in specific parts of the brain using external probes. They were able to find key differences between AO and VMI volunteers in parts of the brain associated with learning new movements.

Importantly, these changes were found to persist one hour after the visual stimuli, matching what was found in task performance. This was also in line with the group's previous findings showing that connectivity in parts of the brain responsible for executing movements was improved by VMI.

The team pointed out that there is still a lot of work to do. For example, these results come from a study on healthy individuals and no evaluation of medium- and long-term motor performance has yet been carried out. However, the insights gleaned from this study shed light on a unique strategy for improving motor performance and learning, which could one day be applied to the rehabilitation of hemiplegic stroke patients and guide the development of new treatments.