Highlights: Corona infection is continuously increasing in the capital Jaipur

More than 400 corona infected started daily in PinkCity

Number of total corona infected in the capital Jaipur 21080

Jaipur Municipal Corporation will now provide masks along with challan cutting

Given the increasing risk of corona infection in the state capital Jaipur, where the government is now appearing in alert mode. At the same time, Jaipur Municipal Corporation is also going to take steps towards awareness. In fact, after the increasing number of corona infected daily in the city of Jaipur, now the Municipal Corporation has decided to make invoices for the wanderers without putting on masks and also to give them a mask to make them aware.

The corporation formed different teams

Let us tell you that the corporation has increased its activism to take strict action against those who do not wear masks. Several important decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Greater Dinesh Kumar Yadav and Commissioner Heritage Lokbandhu at the Municipal Corporation headquarters. According to the information received from the corporation officer, now action will be taken at the zone level. For this, separate teams of zone level, headquarters level and vigilance have been formed.

Everyday more than 400 patients in Jaipur

Let us tell you that in fact, the number of corona infected patients has started coming to more than 400 in the city every day. In such a situation, the concern of administration and government seems to be increasing. At the same time, the death toll in the capital is also increasing rapidly. The capital has recorded the highest 320 deaths so far. There are 21080 total number of infected, out of which 13133 are active cases. Everyday, cases are coming in the capital Jaipur and Jodhpur.