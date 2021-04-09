Motril will be adding another hotel to its Monopoly board on the urban-development area, MOT 8, more specifically next to the main park.

The two existing hotels, Hotel Elba and Granada Beach Resort, (formerly, Robinson) are down in the beach area – in the center of town, other than inns and hostels, there is no tourist accommodation.

For this reason the Town Hall is keen to promote the town itself, rather than the already popular, Poniente Beach and Granada beach.

With the South Round taking shape, it will provide a more central space for hotels, parks and dwellings; hence the siting of this new hotel there.

The Counselor for Urban Development, Antonio Escámez, explained that the owner of Hotel Luna in Granada, together with building developers, are negotiating the purchase of this 8,000 sq / m plot, next to the Park of the Peoples of America, with the idea of ​​building a hotel with 144 rooms.

To obtain building permission the Town Hall will have to first make a modification to the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) to change the development category of the said land to ‘for hotel and residential use.’

“Negotiations are going ahead for Motril to have its first town-center hotel,” said the councilor, adding that if all goes well the hotel should be open in between two and three years’ time.

So far the Town Hall has granted 390 building licenses since the pandemic began for new dwellings, the majority of which are on Granada beach. There have also granted licenses to a restaurant, two supermarkets and fruit & veg storehouse and a warehouse within the port area.

