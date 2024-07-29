The Italian Government has on its agenda the reform of the highway system, effective from 2025, which could have a significant impact on toll and on the efficiency of infrastructures. The main objective is to keep tariffs under control and avoid that in some motorway sections (see the A24 Autostrada dei Parchi), motorists have to pay significantly higher motorway tolls (from Rome to L’Aquila, 117 km for €12.30, €0.10513/km, against €0.0754/km in the section from Rimini to Milan, €23.9 for 317 km). The reform also aims to achieve public Works improving the infrastructure.

The Ministry of Infrastructure is also starting a restructuring of the motorway concessions inside the Competition Billwith concessions that will have a maximum duration of 15 years.

New motorway tariff

From 2025, a new tariff model will divide the toll price into three components: management And construction (dealer) and additional charges (State). The proceeds of the extra revenue will be used for investments motorways and local road safety, without increasing tolls. A portion of the tolls will go to the state rather than to the concessionaires.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport underlines that the reform of motorway concessions aims to create competition between operatorscontrol tolls, promote investments, ensure the economic sustainability of concessions and strengthen state controls.

Calculate toll on the motorway

Now the Calculating motorway tolls occurs through resolutions of the CIPESS and agreements between the concessionary companies and the State. The unit rate of the manager for the kilometers traveled, theVAT at 22% and rounding to the nearest 10 euro cents is applied.

Only in the Naples Ring Road rounding is to the nearest 5 euro cents. The costs of construction, management and maintenance of the motorway section influence the determination of each tariff.

15-year motorway concessions

The new model of motorway concessions provides for a maximum duration of 15 years. For existing concessions, the current rules will be maintained with specific deadlines for the review of the Economic and financial plan (PEF). In the coming months, the appropriateness of the investment costs presented by the concessionaires will be assessed, through a possible inter-institutional working group.

The reform will not involve regional concessions, such as the Venetian foothillsbut Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, hopes that the issue will be discussed in Parliament.

