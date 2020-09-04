Folded smartphones and displays have made a place in the market since last year and Motorola also brought its popular Razr series in a new foldable avatar. Now the company is going to bring the second generation of its Moto Razr foldable device. The new foldable phone is going to be launched in China on September 10 and its official design has come out from the renders. The new phone has several design tweaks in addition to display upgrades.

The new leaks have been shared by Slashleaks and the lexter Evan Blass has showcased the Razr 2020 from all angles. The new model looks similar to the original razor but many changes are also visible. The body of the previous device was a plastic build but this time the entire phone can come with a glass build. Apart from this, the fingerprint scanner has shifted from the phone’s chin to the back panel. Now the fingerprint scanner is given below the Motorola logo.

Powerful camera setup

The main camera of the phone comes with a fairly new design and a single sensor is visible in this phone. According to the reports, a 48-megapixel camera sensor can be given in this device. Motorola will give flagship Sony sensor in its devices or will go with midrange Samsung sensor, this has not been revealed till now. The company has been using Samsung’s camera sensor in cheaper devices. The inside camera can now get 20 megapixels compared to the 5 megapixels of the previous device.

Specifications will be like this

A 6.3-inch foldable OLED display can be given in Moto Razr 2020, which will have the same notch as the previous model. The renders show an almost stock Android-like experience and button placement is also seen differently in the new device. Apart from this, thick bezels are appearing all around in the display. The new Razr 5G looks luxurious and premium. The Snapdragon 765G processor can be found in the phone and a 2800mAh battery can be given. The new device can be priced around Rs 1,25,000.