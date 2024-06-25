Motorola Razr 2024 comes in two versions: the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra with a 4.0-inch screen, the largest in the sector, and the Motorola Razr 50 arrives with a 3.6-inch screen.

The razr 2024 series is protected against scratches and possible damage thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass and IPX8 water protection, which allows the device to withstand immersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes4. Additionally, the simplified hinge offers better protection against dust.

Thanks to the new revamped hinge design, it’s also easier to open or close the device with one hand. In fact, it almost completely eliminates bevels.

Once opened you will have a huge 6.9-inch POLED screen. And thanks to Flex View positions, users capture their outfit of the day with hands-free capture, or record a beautiful skyline in vibration-free camcorder mode optimized for social media.

The motorola razr 50 ultra is one of the world’s first foldable phones to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform.

To make the most of these features, the motorola razr 50 ultra is equipped with a large 4000 mAh battery that offers 5W reverse charging capabilities, 15W wireless charging5, and 45W TurboPower charger included within the charger.

For its part, the motorola razr 50 is also prepared to endure long days and even longer nights with a powerful 4200 mAh battery and 30W TurboPower charger included in the box.

It also has 15W wireless charging capacity7, and the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, with a 4nm platform, offers better energy efficiency for all types of occasions. Additionally, it enhances AI-based tasks while offering visual support and new experiences.

motorola razr 2024 include the power of Gemini

For the first time on a folding smartphone, it is possible to access the Google Gemini application directly from the external screen of the new razr 2024.

To access you just need to hold down the power button. So you can get help creating a travel itinerary with popular places and activities, create a personalized workout routine in seconds, get recipes based on what’s in the refrigerator, and much more.

Additionally, owners will receive Gemini Advanced for 3 months with access to Google’s most capable AI models, at no additional cost. They’ll also get 2TB of cloud storage and Gemini on their favorite Google apps, like Gmail, Docs, and more, all included in the Google One AI Premium plan.

Another great advantage of these razr 2024 is that you can access Google Photos directly on the external screen, which offers the ability to share, view, delete or favorite images and videos instantly. Added to this is a panel dedicated to Spotify that allows users to jump between songs, and a Bose panel that allows easier control of Bose headphones.

Powerful cameras for all types of photos and videos

The new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra comes with Motorola’s best Razr camera technology to date, with a 50MP high-resolution main camera system powered by Moto AI and editing features powered by Google Photos AI.

With the 50MP telephoto zoom lens, you take advantage of 2x optical zoom without losing image quality to capture stunning, flattering portraits that look great up close and far away.

For those who want an outstanding camera system that delivers professional-looking shots at an affordable price, the Motorola Razr 50 comes with a 50MP high-resolution camera system, including a 13MP ultra-wide-angle/macro lens. These elements are ideal for capturing artistic shots, whether up close or at a wider angle.

Price and availability of the new Motorola Razr 2024

motorola razr 50 ultra is available in Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Pantone Color of the Year 2024 Peach Fuzz. Plus, the iconic pink Razr is back to give consumers a dose of feel-good news.

While the motorola razr 50 also spills color on the front and back with Beach Sand, Koala Gray and Spritz Orange tones in vegan leather.

The motorola razr 50 ultra is on sale starting today in Mexico from 24,999 pesos through Motorola Stores, the official online store www.motorola.com.mx, and the main retail chains and operators in the country. The motorola razr 50 will be available in the coming weeks in Mexico, more information on price and availability soon.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news. Also, remember to follow us on Instagram.