2In 020 around 107,000 new leisure vehicles were sold in Germany, a third more than in the previous year. This is an all-time record, and the first important trade fair for the caravanning industry, the Stuttgart CMT, is only taking place digitally, but wants to further fuel the high demand. Not all manufacturers are there, some have chosen the video route themselves and are announcing their innovations on their own platforms. This does not detract from the diversity, rather it increases the longing of those interested in camping holidays and normalization.

Compact vehicles and all-wheel drive are very popular. The VW T6 and the Mercedes-Benz Vito are selling themselves almost as if by themselves. Daimler plans to increase sales of the series in the camper van class, and this should also succeed with new business partners such as Pössl from Isny. The duo Campstar and Vanstar starts in summer. The Sprinter is also accelerating and is increasingly being used as a base vehicle in camper vans, and even the successor model of the Citan van is due to go on holiday in the fall.

Hymer is launching two new all-wheel-drive vehicles as edition models. The expanded Sprinter is available as a Grand Canyon S panel van for 106,099 euros, the partially integrated ML T 570 for 122,990 euros. Its appearance with coarse tires, high-set LED high-beam headlights and underride protection serves the common off-road clichés, the nine centimeters higher body requires a big step inside. The three-liter six-cylinder diesel of the Sprinter with 190 hp provides propulsion, the standard survival equipment with ax and folding spade will hopefully only be used beyond the campsite. Both models exceed the 3.5 ton limit.









Challenger’s new Combo X 150 does not exceed them. It should be as handy as a panel van and as spacious as a motorhome. 5.99 meters in length and 2.10 meters in width gain living space thanks to the straight walls of the sandwich structure; the height of 2.75 meters allows the installation of an electrically lowering fold-down bed. The face-to-face seating area is therefore extremely spacious, with space for seven campers. However, only four people are allowed to sleep and travel in the compact vehicle rolling on a Fiat Ducato. The bathroom with a folding washbasin, cassette toilet and separate shower stretches across the entire width of the vehicle in the rear. With the 140 hp Fiat diesel, the combo costs 59,990 euros.

On the other hand, the Dethleffs subsidiary brand Crosscamp has reduced the expansion of the Toyota Proace or the Opel Zafira Life to the essentials. For 42,990 euros, the vans get a bench in the back and a small gas stove in the trunk. Enough to spend the night, even if the dark-tinted glass panels do not sufficiently prevent curious glances. There are no blinds or curtains on board. But a pop-up roof that provides comfortable standing height or two more beds inside.

Boat painting with seven layers

Vantourer equips the Mercedes-Benz Vito with a modular and removable kitchen. The Urban model also gets a compressor cool box. The sleeping bench can be removed without tools, alternatively there are individual seats. The bed at the top of the pop-up roof has disc springs as a support for the mattress, the table has a metal coating on which the magnetic cup is securely held. The 140 hp version with automatic transmission costs 61,990 euros.

Holzmobil is the fitting name of the small motorhome start-up from the Black Forest. The manufacturer uses an alcove wooden body on the basis of the 4.5-ton MAN TGE. The cabin is made watertight by painting the boat with seven layers. A lithium solar system makes the wooden mobile self-sufficient for about a week, but the price of at least 180,000 euros is also exotic.

Flowcamper from Hagen also joins the furniture of the three converted box vans in the range from real wood. The family includes Frieda (T6 or Vito) and Max (Sprinter). The Casper, a high-quality van variant of the VW Transporter, is now making its debut. The natural wood kitchen is equipped with large pull-outs, a gas cooker and a 30-liter compressor box. The base price is 52,900 euros, the possible pop-up roof makes the Casper around 6000 euros more expensive.

The start-up Vanderer from the Allgäu is one of the youngest brands at the digital CMT. After numerous experiments on their own, a trio of outdoor athletes converts the Opel van Combo or the identically constructed Peugeot Rifter into an overnight mobile for at least 28,990 euros. A retractable roof creates standing height, and two beds on the 110 by 190 centimeter bed area invite you to cuddle. The furniture module in the rear weighs 40 kilograms and has a mini kitchen with an induction hob or a gas cooker. Also on offer: an outdoor shower with shower cubicle made of canvas.

The caravaning industry has carefully put together its bundle, the range is diverse and attractive. Now only the temperatures have to rise and the number of cases fall. Then the growing desire for travel can be combated with the right apartments on wheels.