D.he longing of the Germans for a motorhome is unbroken. Expanded box vans are particularly popular, they account for more than 40 percent of new registrations. Eura Mobil is devoting itself to this class with new offers and is immediately entering the premium segment. Three camper vans, all based on the Fiat Ducato, will start this summer, the starting price is 52,900 euros.

Strong colors, decorative stripes in a carbon look and a panoramic roof over the rotating seats in the driver’s cab are the external features of these Eura-Vans. Light cream tones as well as covers and panels made of man-made leather dominate the interior. The mixer tap in the pantry can be lowered into the frame of the sink, the hinged cover of which, when opened, serves as an extension of the serving surface.

Electricity is provided by a lithium battery, among other things it supplies the 90-liter compressor refrigerator, which is also part of the basic equipment. The mattresses of the rear beds rest on disc springs, all overhead storage boxes are illuminated and ventilated from the inside. In the bathroom, the side wall including the folding washbasin is swiveled by 90 degrees for showering. The half dinette table is also multifunctional. When it is opened, its area increases and six people can dine.



The half dinette table is multifunctional. When it is opened, its area increases and there is space for six people.

:



Image: Michael Kirchberger





To start with, Eura Mobil is offering three floor plans. The V 595 HB is the basis; it has a transversely arranged double bed in the rear over a vehicle length of six meters. The 6.40 meter long 635 EB costs 55,950 euros and instead has single beds installed lengthways. Both lying surfaces can be folded up, which allows two bicycles to be transported inside. The 635 HB for 56,490 euros has a fold-down bed that can be electrically driven under the roof, there is enough space underneath for a motorcycle. All variants are powered by a 2.3-liter turbodiesel with 140 hp, the 90-liter fuel tank and manual air conditioning in the driver’s cab are always on board.

With the comprehensive Mondial equipment package for 4570 euros, further extras are included on the trip, including a photovoltaic system with 100 watts of power, an awning, 16-inch alloy wheels and the black painted radiator grille.