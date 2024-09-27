Mexico City.- The writer Paco Ignacio Taibo II reported that he is working with the team of the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, on what will be the new structure of the morning sessions.

The head of the Economic Culture Fund was interviewed at the National Palace, where he is holding a working meeting on the format of the press conferences that the Morenista will offer, from Monday to Friday, at 7:00 a.m.

“We are preparing the new structure for the morning,” he reported. Will the format change? he was asked.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” he replied.

What adjustments can be made to the mornings? “Ask the doctor,” he blurted out. Last August, Sheinbaum reported that the morning conferences will continue, at the same time and format as those of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The future president announced that the press conferences will be held at the National Palace, at the end of the Security Cabinet meeting, which will take place at 6:00 a.m. The decision was made after conducting a survey in which 33 percent of those consulted spoke in favor of continuing the morning exercise. Next Monday, López Obrador will lead the last morning of his six-year term, after more than 1,400 conferences.