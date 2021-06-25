In addition to the well-known Galaxy smartphones, from this Friday Argentine consumers will be able to exchange Samsung televisions, and during the month of July tablets will be included in the list. The method is simple: deliver a used unit as part of payment for a new one.

Company sources indicated that with their exchange plan, “discounts reach 47% (That’s the maximum bonus for the used equipment delivered) and 12 installments without interest on the purchase. “The models available to purchase through this plan are the 55”, 65 ”and 85” QLEDs and the Crystal UHD 4K from 65 ”, 70” and 75 ”. These models start at 110 thousand pesos.

The final price of the used TV will be made at the time of the exchange “after its verification by the Samsung Hero or when the TV arrives at Brightstar,” they explained from the company.

The used TV delivered by the buyer must be a Samsung brand. On the other hand, the exchange plan of the South Korean cell phone company (which was born in 2018 and is known as Galaxy Forever) allows you to deliver a device of any brand as part of payment for a new Samsung Galaxy. Tablet redemptions will begin next month.

Consumers can select from the official Samsung site and, without having to go to any store, deliver their equipment in part payment. After a virtual evaluation, the purchased product will be delivered and the company will remove the old one for then be reconditioned so that it can return to the market with a differential price.

“When we presented“ Galaxy Forever ”locally, we thought it was a very good bet. This year we wanted to redouble it, and that is why after the results obtained with the latest cell phone launches, we understood that it was a good time to expand this benefit, “said Bruno Drobeta, Vice President for Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay at Samsung Electronics.