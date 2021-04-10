Since the most remote antiquity, human activity has been subjected to the influence of the Moon. In this case, the effects of New Moon in Aries from April 2021 on each sign.

It would be absurd to deny the influence that she exerts on the Earth, from numerous phenomena of nature such as tides, meteorological changes, the female cycle and even the behavior of many animals are related to it.

The human being has long known the influence of this star and, therefore, in all times the lunar calendar was of vital importance.

It is that, although man cannot avoid such cyclesyes you can benefit from them and take advantage of them for various jobs and activities.

Due to our current way of life, waiting for the right moment for everything is practically impossible, but on many occasions we can check and experience for ourselves the veracity of this ancient wisdom.

In L. Moeller’s book called “The influence of the moon on people” we find this phrase: “the lunation believe in man diverse moods. The fact is really curious, but it is easy to find it in the life of each one of us ”.

Secrets of the New Moon phase

The new Moon It corresponds to beginning of the cycle. Our natural satellite is in conjunction with the Sun and no part visible to us is illuminated.

The love affairs are usually short-lived and social gatherings seem to arouse the vanity of the participants to a high degree.

In the new moon phase, each one seeks for himself without worrying about the wishes of the other or the reality of the situation.

In New Moon the bonds tend to be ephemeral; but it is the ideal time to start projects.

However, it is the best moon phase to start new projects, to start any type of purifying cure or apply a treatment to a diseased plant.

It is also indicated for plowing, pruning, grafting or eliminating parasitic herbs. It is the ideal time for meditation and introspection.

Under the sign of Aries

Is new Moon It occurs in the 22nd 24th degree of Aries the day April 11, 2021 at 23:30 Argentina (21:30 in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Spain will be 04:30 on April 12).

The aries sign It is ruled by Mars, God of war in Greek Mythology, it has an analogy with everything that this Olympian god symbolizes: war, weapons, speed, fire, virility and impulse.

The leadership, drive, courage, command, ambition, desire for conquest are some of the characteristics of the natives of this sign.

It is not surprising to find among their representatives athletes, lovers of speed, risk, martial arts, as well as doctors, surgeons, blacksmiths and the military.

Mars rules the headFor this reason, it is difficult for Arians to escape injuries to the head or face, where they almost always carry a particular mark of this energy.

Aries represents leadership and the desire to conquer. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Everything that affects those parts of the organism it will be more damaging in those days. Instead, whatever is done for him wellness of those organs, it will have twice the effect and will be very beneficial, with the exception of surgeries.

Influence on the signs of the zodiac

This lunation is presented with harmonic aspects. Mars, the planet that rules Aries is located in Gemini in a sextile aspect with the New Moon giving it an extremely energetic mood.

Mars is the planet of action. East energy giver, activity. Mars means passion, struggle, life force, fury, resolve, intention, courage, anger and rage, fire.

Mars on Gemini is very active in the mind. He leans to the argumentative and likes the debate and is argumentative.

For the other Air signs – Libra and Aquarius – and, to a lesser extent, Aries and Leo, it will be a time of great vitality, of creative actions, where the power of the will can be directed.

Mars, the planet that rules Aries, is in Gemini in a sextile aspect with the New Moon giving it great energy.

Will feel increased physical energy, joy of living, greater need for action and decision. Good time to undertake new tasks.

But, although it is a favorable aspect, it is also a moment that can involve a certain neglect of feeling full and energetic and tending to take financial risks or buy unnecessary things.

To take care: too much self-confidence can also be detrimental.

Instead, those who have tender points on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, especially in the middle of the third decan should be attentive because there may be tendency to conflict and discussion.

If you have litigation on your hands, act wiselyIn the same way on the street and while driving, since the energy of the nodes distorts the impulses, which in many cases can be too impulsive.

The same happens with Virgo and Pisces all of them should not expose themselves to unnecessary risks, nor make hasty decisions and avoid arguments and fights.

The other signs do not receive major aspects of Mars from Gemini.

The transits that accompany

Pluto, which continues to transit the sign of Capricorn, is the last of the slow planets, it still continues to work in this sign.

The Capricorn sign it’s a cardinal sign and therefore active and ambitious, rational, demanding and introverted.

The last decan is experiencing a process of profound transformations.

The passage of Pluto in conjunction with the Sun can be associated with a intense or difficult internal experience that will be expressed as a fundamental change, the consequences of which will last a long time, for themselves and for others.

For those born in the third decan of the Cardinal signs -Aries, Libra and Cancer- although there is the same need for change, as it is an inharmonious aspect, there are more efforts and challenges.

Things do not occur so naturally and we will have to Overcome obstacles using will and creativity.

Taurus and Virgo, especially those of the third decan, receive this influence in a more harmonica, although in general, unless it is accompanied by another influence, this aspect is not noticeable.

The same thing happens with the signs of Pisces and Scorpio who receive this transforming energy in a gently favorable way.

Sagittarius, Gemini, Aquarium Y Leo they do not receive this energy directly.

Uranus continues to revolutionize the life of the fixed signs. Photo illustration: Shutterstock.

Uranus continues its journey through the first decan of Taurus revolutionizing and changing life Fixed signs: Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarium Y Leo.

These signs correspond to the time of stability in the seasons, when the changes have already calmed down and the climate is constant, for that reason these natives changes generally cost a lot.

Uranian energy unbalances them because in addition to having a tensional influence, it inclines the instability which is not typical of Fixed signs.

Uranus relates to all changes, especially with those fast, unforeseen and unexpected, therefore, also with unpredictability, with insubordination, with the unconventional, the rebellious and with the search for freedom.

Uranus is a great “alarm clock” and is also associated sudden surprises, flashes of intuition, with the unexpected breakdown of structures, is a great accelerator of events and thoughts.

Your influence can give intellectual brilliance, cultural and technological innovation, creativity because it is also associated with inventiveness and originality.

It has to do with what it is different, erratic, his behavior is abrupt, nervous, spasmodic or also compulsive.

When you touch an area on the chart, the craving for independence, of freedom, is the planet of new ideas, and new customs and ways of living.

This influence, added to that of Saturn, is what those people with sensitive points are probably experiencing in the first decan of the Fixed signs.

Earth signs –Capricorn and Virgo- and to a lesser extent, but also Cancer Y Pisces, they receive this energy in a harmonic way and can live interestingly changes at the social and relationship level.

The opportunities They usually appear in an unusual way and produce transcendent changes for personal evolution, forming friendships or having some contact with groups of people or with an organization.

For Patricia kesselman, astrologer and teacher of astrology and tarot. On Instagram: @horoskopo.