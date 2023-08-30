In this last couple of years Nintendo Switch in its model smelled has released a couple of special editions ranging from skins of splatoon 3 and more recent with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And while it was thought that after the latter there would be nothing more, it seems that there are plans for collectors to spend once more.

As mentioned by insiders of the saga, this model will bear the name of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – Mario Red Edition. And in its description it is said that it will be a red console, red dock and the joy-con of the same color. And although at the time something similar was launched for Mario’s anniversary, now it is going to a screen of oled material.

This clearly alludes to the release of Super Mario Bros, Wonder, a game that could not go unnoticed to have its own special edition console. And from what is also mentioned, it would be released a couple of weeks before the game was released, something that Nintendo usually do with this type of sales.

We’ll see if all this is real in the next direct focused on the title in question, which will be held next Thursday. Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder the October 20 exclusively in switches.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: Clearly Nintendo wants to explore the oled model one last time, and while people aren’t going to buy it in droves, collectors who have all the Switches are going to drop like flies.