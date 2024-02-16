This week marks the definitive end of the cycle of Super Smash Bros. Ultimategiven that the long-awaited Amiibo of the character of sorawhich finishes completing the collection of all the fighters who were coming out in DLC format. However, the software has not finished giving its all, and Nintendo Surprisingly confirmed that we will have a new game mode planned for this year.

This will be named after Amiibo Tag Tournament, which until now is supposed to be an option to organize tournaments among the plastic figure fighters, so they were surely waiting for the launch of sora to be able to implement it in the game. Your arrival date is scheduled for next March 1st, so enthusiastic users should not wait too long.

Here is a description of the game:

Remember that the title is available in Nintendo Switch.

Editor's note: With this they show us that the game will continue to be more alive than ever. At the same time they confirm to us that we will not see another installment of the franchise until a long time in the future, given that even Sakurai himself said goodbye.