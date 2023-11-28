This year it was launched F-Zero 99, a game that takes up this speed franchise that has been highly requested by fans who have wanted its return for years, but unfortunately the delivery has been forgotten due to how ephemeral it can become. However, it seems that Nintendo doesn’t want to give up, and that means there’s a new game mode on the way in the form of a free update.

In the renewed mode we are presented with something much more classic compared to having 98 opponents in battle, since on this occasion there will only be 20 ships competing against each other, this in more compact circuits because the probability of many crashes has been reduced. reduced quite a bit. Spin attacks will not be allowed either, and that will make the player’s skill stand out in the game.

Added to this is that there will only be one turbo to use per lap, since having several available would make this a chaotic experience in which crashes against the wall would be constant. Hinting that it is an extended version of the first game, with much more polished handling of the ships and the control that is helped this time with the ticks, since with the directional pad it is difficult to make curves and more maneuvers.

As for the launch, as the announcement has been made through Japanese sources, it is likely that the date will be different from around the world. Mentioning that the next November 29th Players will have access to this content for app Nintendo Switch Online. And clearly, it can only be played by users who have an active membership at that time, otherwise they will have to pay the respective renewal.

On the other hand, it is expected that the other deliveries of F-Zero of G.B.A. are released in the Switch app.

Via: Topics Nintendo

Editor’s note: What they should really do is get to work on a new game in the series, or revive the Gamecube installment, since it seems that Nintendo right now is obsessed with reviving the console but with individual games.