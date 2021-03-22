The Covid-19 pandemic, finished crystallizing a trend that was looming very tepidly on the labor horizon: teleworking. While for some – as reflected in a Microsoft survey – the glass was half full, others perceive it almost empty.

The study – in an attempt to reflect human contradictions – lists the positives of working at home and also the downsides that this modality supposes.

Thus, at the regional level, 54% of remote workers have more freedom to be themselves, but 48% feel more socially isolated, according to data from the new Microsoft Labor Trends Index.

Thus, 73% of workers want continue flexible home office options. Although half (49%) say that syour interactions with coworkers decreased.

The Home Office allows you to spend more time with the family but you are more isolated from the social point of view. Microsoft

Away from the savage competition, the work became more humane: almost 40% of respondents felt more comfortable since during the working day it was able to show itself in a more authentic way than before the pandemic.

Despite 31% of Latino workers feel exhausted and 42% say they are overworked (compared to 54% of the world average).

Also, one in six confessed to having cried with a colleague throughout the year.

In this chiaroscuro plan, nearly half (41%) of the global workforce thought of leaving their employer this year. However, a 46% plan to move now that they can work remotely.

“We are no longer tied to traditional notions of time and space when it comes to how, when and where we work. This is a huge mindset shift, which will require leaders and organizations to reconfigure their operations to achieve extreme flexibility, ”warned Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365.

One of the main conclusions is that addressing this flexible modality will have an impact on the work style and who is staying, who is leaving and who joins the companies.

The report “The next paradigm is hybrid work: are we ready?”Reveals the seven job trends to watch for by 2021.

Flexible work is here to stay.

Leaders out of touch with employees need a wake-up call.

High productivity hides an exhausted workforce.

Generation Z is at risk, it will be necessary to reactivate it.

The decline in social interactions jeopardizes innovation.

Authenticity will stimulate productivity and well-being.

In a hybrid world of work, talent is everywhere.

“The decisions you make today will impact years to come, from how we shape corporate culture and how we attract and retain talent, to how we encourage collaboration and innovation more efficiently,” Spataro said.