Chihuahua.- “It is not a law against cars, but it is a law that encourages pedestrian care and generates a new road awareness to reduce accidents, since Chihuahua occupies the first places in road accidents,” said Deputy Carla Yamileth Rivas Martínez, president of the Commission of Works, Public Services, Development and Urban Mobility.

The legislator indicated that there was no mobility law in the state until last Friday, July 5, and clarified that this should not be confused with the Traffic Law or the Road Law, since the latter does not regulate trucks but rather sets the foundations not only for the authorities that regulate traffic, but also for the development of cities and their planning.

He explained that cities are generally built for vehicles, with very wide avenues and short sidewalks, with pedestrian crossings that are often inoperable. Therefore, this law contemplates the principles of accessibility, of the mobility pyramid that indicates that all infrastructure must be designed to prioritize the issue of the pedestrian citizen.

Chihuahua ranks first in the country in traffic accidents with fatal results, he said, for this reason this law generates a lot of road awareness in everyone, both for authorities and for citizens, so prevention and citizen training programs will be implemented.

For this reason, he indicated, once this law is published, there will have to be many changes not only in the area of ​​road safety, but also in urban development and all the departments that are related to the issue, since there is no such thing as a mobility department.

This law, which has been approved, is expected to be voted on in the plenary session during the extraordinary session of the State Congress, since once it is accepted it can be made known to the 67 municipalities of the entity.

He commented that the preparation of this opinion has been going on for two years, one of them with technical tables with more than 20 expert participants in the subject and all voices were heard, so the result is operational for the entire state.

He stressed that this law will produce regulations, guidelines and other provisions to adapt them to the development plans of each municipality and that they will have until January 2025 to do so.