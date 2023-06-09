On the technical basis of the new Renault Clio back on the market Mitsubishi Coltwhich is based on the CMF-B platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The seventh generation is a five-door compact sedan developed by Renault and will be produced at the French company’s plant Bursa in Türkiye.

New Mitsubishi Colt

The new Colt looks very similar to the Clio outside. Change the front which takes up the design concept Mitsubishi Motors Dynamic Shield and combine subtle headlights full LED at the top with LED daytime running lights a L shape at the bottom.

New Mitsubishi Colt

The interiors are equipped with Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) in the center of the instrument panel. Using a 7-inch display or 9.3 inchesthe driver can access the system Multi Sense, which allows you to access the driving modes (My Sense, Sport or Eco mode). The premium audio system also takes over from the Clio bose and technologies ADAS driving aid.

The cockpit of the Colt

The new Colt is hybrid like the Clio

The new Colt also inherits traction from the Clio full hybrid (HEV), composed of a motor a 1.6 liter petrol; two electric motors (one alternator-starter and one main engine); a multi-mode automatic transmission; it’s a 1.2 kWh battery.

New Mitsubishi Colt

The Colt is also offered with an engine petrol 1.0 liter turbowith 6-speed manual gearbox o 1.0 liter naturally aspirated with 5-speed manual gearbox.

Photo Mitsubishi Colt

Introducing the new Colt

Introducing new Colt VIDEO

