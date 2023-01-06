In 2023, NASA will begin a journey to a world of metal, a spacecraft will leave unprecedented asteroid samples on Earth, a historic mission to the moon will welcome its crew, and several new commercial rockets could make their launch debut. There’s a lot to look forward to, according to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

“More impressive discoveries from the Webb telescope, climate missions that will tell us more about how our Earth is changing, ongoing science on the International Space Station, groundbreaking aeronautical developments with the X-59 and X-57 experimental aircraft, the selection of the first astronauts to Moon in over 50 years and more,” Nelson said in a statement.

+ NASA honors Pelé with image of galaxy in the colors of Brazil

Meanwhile, the European Space Agency will launch a mission to Jupiter and its moons, send a satellite to create a 3D map of the universe and begin training its newest class of astronauts, which includes an astronaut with a physical disability.

Crew assignment for Artemis II

Last year, the inaugural mission of NASA’s Artemis Program launched with a successful test flight that sent an unmanned spacecraft on a historic journey around the moon. And although the program’s first manned flight, the Artemis II mission, won’t take off until spring 2024, the public will soon be able to learn the names of the lucky astronauts who will be on board.

The space agency has already whittled its astronaut corps down to a field of 18 hopefuls who are eligible for Artemis crew missions. And last month, NASA officials said they would announce the crew of Artemis II in early 2023 – so the news could come at any time.

The Artemis II mission is expected to send four people on a trip around the moon and back to Earth.

The next mission after that, Artemis III, will aim to land astronauts on the lunar surface for the first time since the 20th-century Apollo program.

Sending cargo to the moon

While there may not be any manned Artemis flights this year, NASA has plans to put robotic moon landings as part of its effort to further study the lunar terrain and radiation environment and look for resources that could potentially be extracted from the moon and used. to fuel deeper space exploration.

That program is called Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, and it partners with more than a dozen companies that are privately developing their own lunar landers.

The first lander to fly under the program could be built by Pennsylvania-based Astrobotic, which is expected to use its Peregrine lunar lander to bring 11 science and exploration instruments to the lunar surface in the early months of 2023. It will land at Lacus Mortis, a Larger crater on the moon’s near side.

Up to three more CLPS program missions could also take off in 2023, according to NASA’s website.

Jupiter and its icy moons

The long-awaited Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission, known as JUICE, is scheduled to launch between April 5th and April 25th.

The European Space Agency mission, taking off from Europe’s spaceport in French Guiana, will spend three years exploring Jupiter and three of its icy moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa – in depth.

All three moons are believed to have oceans beneath their ice-covered crusts, and scientists want to explore whether Ganymede’s ocean is potentially habitable.

Once it arrives at Jupiter in July 2031, the spacecraft and its suite of 10 instruments will conduct 35 flybys of the gas giant and its moons. Some of the mission’s goals include investigating whether life ever existed in the Jupiter system, how the gas giant shaped its moons, and how Jupiter itself formed.

Boeing’s first manned flight test to the ISS

Boeing has been working for a decade to develop a spacecraft capable of transporting astronauts to and from the ISS, and 2023 is expected to be the year this new space taxi is finally up and running.

After years of delays and development interruptions, the spacecraft, called Starliner, completed an uncrewed test mission to the ISS last May, which was deemed a success. And NASA officials are eyeing April 2023 for the first manned launch.

The Starliner is expected to complete NASA’s plans to hand over the task of transporting astronauts to the ISS to the private sector. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is already taking on that task, and the company aims to launch its seventh routine astronaut mission next month. Once Starliner goes live, SpaceX and Boeing are expected to split the missions, with the hope of keeping as many personnel as possible on the ISS before NASA retires the former space station in the next decade.

First launches of new commercial vehicles

Continuing one of the most notable trends in spaceflight of the 2020s, some new commercial rocket companies are expected to launch new launch vehicles wholly owned and operated by the private sector.

SpaceX is expected to attempt the first orbital launch of its gigantic Starship spacecraft. The company wants to one day use the rover to put the first humans on Mars, and NASA also hopes to use the rover for its Artemis program.

Two other powerful commercial rockets are also in the works: the Vulcan Centaur, developed by the United Launch Alliance, and the New Glenn, which is a product of billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company. The Vulcan rocket is currently expected to take off in early 2023, while New Glenn could make its debut sometime after that. (Note, however, that new rockets are notorious for schedule delays.)

Several new, smaller rockets designed specifically to carry light satellites into Earth orbit could also enter the picture. Two US-based startups – Relativity and ABL Space Systems – could kick off the year with their first expected launches in Florida and Alaska, respectively.

Samples of asteroids heading towards Earth

A collection of rocks and soil from near-Earth asteroid Bennu will finally reach their destination this year when NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft drops them off on Earth.

The spacecraft, NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission, made history when it successfully collected a sample from Bennu in October 2020.

OSIRIS-REx will fly by Earth on September 24 and drop the sample, containing 2.1 ounces of material from the surface of Bennu, at the Utah Test and Training Range. If the spacecraft is still in good health, it will start a new expedition to study other asteroids.

The samples will reveal information about the formation and history of our solar system, as well as asteroids that may be on a collision course with Earth.

a metal world

After unexpected delays, the first NASA spacecraft designed to study a metallic asteroid is due to launch in October.

The Psyche mission will set off on a four-year journey to an unexplored, potato-shaped world in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The mission will study a metal-rich asteroid, also called Psyche, that appears only as a diffuse blur to ground and space telescopes.

The unusual object could be a leftover metal core from a planet or a piece of primordial material that never melted, according to NASA. Psyche could help astronomers learn more about the formation of our solar system. If Psyche really is a core, studying it would be like peering into the very heart of a planet like Earth.

The mission missed its original 2022 launch window due to software and equipment testing delays. The mission team increased its staff to complete testing before launch.

More science missions to watch

Several more missions are expected to launch in 2023. NASA’s Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution, or TEMPO, mission will measure hourly pollution across North America.

The agency will partner with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the European Space Agency on the XRISM mission, or the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, to investigate cosmic X-ray objects.

The European Space Agency and NASA will also team up on the Euclid mission to explore dark energy, a mysterious and invisible form of energy that drives the accelerating expansion of the universe.

The Astrophysical Stratospheric Telescope for High Spectral Resolution Observations at submillimeter wavelengths, or ASTHROS mission, will launch a balloon larger than an Antarctic football field to study what causes star formation to stop in some galaxies.

And NASA’s small satellite called the Lunar Trailblazer will use innovative instruments to collect data on the amount of water on the moon.