A participant from Nicaragua was announced as the winner of the Miss Universe pageant.

Nicaraguan contestant Shannice Palacios has been announced as the winner of the Miss Universe pageant. This is reported by Reuters.

The 23-year-old Miss Nicaragua was awarded the crown during the finals of the competition in El Salvador.

The runner-up was the representative of Thailand, 27-year-old Antonia Porsild. Russia was represented by the winner of the national competition, Margarita Golubeva.

On November 16, the final of the Russian beauty contest “Beauty of Russia” took place in Sochi. As KP.RU reports, 22-year-old Ekaterina Romanova from Novokuznetsk was recognized as the most beautiful girl in the country.

Earlier, the Thai company JKN Global Group, which organizes the Miss Universe contest, announced bankruptcy. JKN Global Group was supposed to repay the $12 million loan by September 1, but was unable to do so.