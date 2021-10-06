fromFlorian Naumann conclude

The Greens want to get to the federal government quickly. But first there are internal problems: A regional association threatens to slide into chaos. The party leadership intervenes.

Berlin / Saarbrücken – Anyone who wanted to give the Greens a two-vote vote in the federal elections in Saarland looked into the tube: After a considerable nomination chaos, the federal electoral committee had conceded the state list. Apparently the situation with the Saar Greens is even getting worse – now the party leadership around the bosses Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock wants to intervene.

“The situation in the Saarland regional association is difficult and has not stabilized in the past few months,” said Greens treasurer Marc Urbatsch on Monday. He announced concrete steps – the Greens now also officially want to put their Saarland regional association on the curb. “In order to avert greater damage to the entire party, the Federal Finance Council has set up a commission with experienced problem-solvers,” Urbatsch told the AFP news agency.

Greens around Habeck and Baerbock: organizational collapse in Saarland? Party leadership intervenes

There is no shortage of problems to be solved and initial threats: According to reports, a large part of the employees in the branch office of the regional association have since resigned. There is therefore no approved budget and the state executive consists only of a rump cast. The Saar Greens are now even threatened with withdrawal of funds from state party funding.

The Greens Federal Association should immediately take a look at the cash management of the Saarland regional association and check the current financial year, it said on Monday. In addition, the treasury and bookkeeping of the Saarland regional association will be taken over, should it not be able to submit its information for the party’s statement of accounts in good time.

In the decision of the Federal Finance Council already passed on Friday, it is said that the regional association has been “shaped by internal disagreements for a long time”. The funds from the state partial financing for the regional association would be retained for an “indefinite period” from the fourth quarter of 2021. The Federal Finance Committee could, however, release the retained funds by majority vote. The commission now set up by the Federal Finance Council should include representatives from Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and the federal association.

Green election disaster: Hickhack in Saarland cost two votes for the coalition negotiations

The unpleasant history: the federal electoral committee did not allow the Saar Greens to vote for second votes in the federal election after severe turbulence. A first state list was met with heavy criticism because, with ex-state chairman Hubert Ulrich, a man was elected to first place, which contradicts the Greens’ women’s statute. In the end, the list was never submitted to the regional returning officer. Instead – shortly before the deadline – a new list was elected in mid-July.

Due to a decision by the Federal Arbitration Court of the Greens, no delegates from the Saarlouis local association, to which Ulrich also belongs, could take part in the decisive meeting of representatives. This complained about the regional returning officer Monika Zöllner, she spoke of a “power struggle” within the state Greens. Thus, Green candidates in Saarland could only be elected with the first vote.

Greens: Zoff in Saarland – state vice “disconcerted” about the announcement of Habeck’s party leadership

Even now there is still an internal dispute. The state board of the Green Saar was alienated by the announcements of the Federal Association of Greens, said Kiymet Göktas, deputy state chairwoman. “We consider the announced resolutions of the Federal Finance Council to be undemocratic and incompatible with the values ​​of the Greens,” Göktas continued. The withholding of funds from the state partial financing is unlawful and would violate the law on political parties.

The Green Alliance Saar (GBS), however, welcomed the decision in a press release. That is the last wake-up call for the Green Saar. According to its own statements, the alliance is an amalgamation of many local associations and individual members of the Greens in Saarland. (AFP / dpa / fn)

