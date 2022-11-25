The Chevrolet Damas car began to be offered on the Russian market. Cars are imported by parallel import, reported on November 24 “Russian newspaper”.

According to experts, so far this is the most affordable car among those foreign cars that are offered on the Russian market. The model is estimated at 880 thousand rubles. Damas is equipped with a 0.8 liter engine with a capacity of 38 hp and a manual transmission. The salon accommodates seven people, the carrying capacity of the compact car is 560 kg.

Damas length is 3845 mm, width – 1400 mm, height – 1920 mm, wheelbase _ 1840 mm. The power unit is located longitudinally, under the floor in front of the body, the drive is on the rear wheels. The gearbox is only mechanical.

Daewoo Damas under the Chevrolet brand has been produced since 2011. In 2020, the car began to be produced in Kazakhstan. The history of the model began in 1991, when the discontinued Japanese van Suzuki Carry was launched in South Korea.

On November 10, it became known that a batch of new Chevrolet Captiva cars from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would be brought to Russia. The car is manufactured in China at the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture. The crossover will be offered with a one and a half liter engine with a capacity of 149 hp, front-wheel drive and in a single configuration. The list of equipment will include an anti-theft system, ABS, cruise control, parking sensors, all-round cameras. The car has heated mirrors, the ability to remotely start the engine, a multimedia system and electrically adjustable driver’s seat. The Russians will only have access to a five-seater version of the car. The novelty is promised to be delivered to Russia at the end of December 2022 at a price of 2.55 million rubles.