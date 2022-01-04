It didn’t get much attention – but it most fascinating message in the closing weeks of 2021, reporter Jesse Frederik van The Correspondent. It turned out that among those recognized by the Treasury last year as victims of the Allowances affair, there are also people who previously appeared in the criminal investigation into the Bulgarian fraud.

A painful clash of realities in The Hague. The Bulgarian fraud came to light in 2013 when Focal point in a Bulgarian village filmed people who withdrew Dutch childcare allowance. The House demanded a tougher fraud approach, the cabinet promised this. From 2017 showed RTL News and Fidelity how the approach had derailed, so that people were destroyed after an administrative error.

Next week it will be a year since Rutte III fell for this. The victims were promised generous compensation – although one MP immediately warned of overcompensation: Pieter Omtzigt. The costs, estimated at 500 million euros in 2020, had risen to 5.5 billion euros at the end of last year. Now even the incongruous turns out to be true: the perpetrators of 2013 also included people who are victims according to the definitions of 2021.

And you wish every victim the very best, that’s not the point, but there is an elementary deficiency of political culture here. The tendency to translate current injustice into absolute clarity – in 2013 all Bulgarians a perfect fraud, in 2021 all victims a perfect victim – means that mood swings in The Hague too often win over classical values ​​such as legal equality or the quality of legislation.

What is incorrect must be addressed immediately. You have also seen it in discussions about Groningen gas extraction, migration, Europe or corona. Today’s bold decision wins out over the possible dire consequences later on.

And if you wish the 29 ministers who will start next week in Rutte IV anything, it is that they are aware of this shortcoming in The Hague – and arm themselves against it.

You can be skeptical about Rutte IV in all kinds of ways. But the good thing about new ministers, or old ministers with a new position, is that they can still have expectations. Hope for progress. It gives them opportunities to restore confidence in politics.

This may require them to be unfashionably steadfast during this time of crisis. That they do not, like predecessors, run from one hype to another, but demonstrate that they understand the art of governing: that they immediately recognize the difference between a fad and sustainable decisions for the long term.

