From now on it can only be disappointing. The newly sworn in Minister of Education, Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf laughs the nerves of the day away. In the run-up to his appointment as minister, the scientist was praised for his switch to politics. ,,It’s all downhill from here! It’s impossible to please everyone, of course.”

Because the problems are big in the Netherlands. Not just in the field of education, but in all policy areas. The armed forces are reeling from poor maintenance and the housing shortage is dire, just to name a few. The new team of 20 ministers and 9 state secretaries will be biting its teeth over the next three years – the formation lasted so long that there are already elections.