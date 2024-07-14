Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on his account on the X website (formerly Twitter): “Brothers and sisters, after consulting with my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, may God protect him, and after his blessing and approval, and in continuation of the ongoing development in the structure of the government of the United Arab Emirates.”

He added: “Today we announce a new ministerial formation in the country as follows: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has joined the UAE government as Deputy Prime Minister and has been appointed Minister of Defense in the UAE.”

He continued: “Hamdan is a support, a pillar and a leader who loves people and is loved by people. We have great confidence that he will be a great addition to the UAE government and a major contributor to shaping the future of the UAE, God willing.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also announced, as part of the government amendments, the appointment of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Prime Minister in addition to his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council in the UAE was also reconstituted, headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Vice-Chairman of the Council Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Ministry of Community Development was included under the umbrella of the Council, in addition to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, Federal Universities, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed was appointed as President of the National Centre for Quality Education.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The Education Council, headed by Sheikh Abdullah and with Sheikha Maryam as Vice President, represents a guarantee for the stability and continuity of education plans and strategies. The Council will oversee our national human capital under the guidance and vision of the President of the State, may God protect him, from early childhood through general education and higher education, all the way to employment and Emiratisation, and finally to a stable family capable of graduating generations that adhere to their identity, preserve the values ​​of their society, and keep pace with all future scientific and technical changes.”

The Vice President of the UAE also announced, as part of the new government changes, the merger of the Emirates Schools Establishment and the Federal Early Childhood Education Agency with the Ministry of Education and the appointment of Sarah Al Amiri as Minister of Education in the UAE.

Abdul Rahman Al Awar was appointed as Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in addition to his current duties as Minister of Emiratisation and Human Resources in the Federal Government, and Ahmed Belhoul was appointed as Minister of Sports and President of the Higher Colleges of Technology in the country, in addition to his duties as Chairman of the UAE Space Agency.

Among the new changes in the federal government, Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei was appointed Minister of State for Entrepreneurship.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Alia has distinguished experience in the private and public sectors in the country, and her role is to create greater economic opportunities for the sons and daughters of the nation to benefit from the great growth witnessed by our national economy.”