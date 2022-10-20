On pole the former president of the B League. White smoke in the next few hours

Change of scene in the race for the role of Minister of Sport in the government that Giorgia Meloni is preparing to form. Now the number 1 candidate is Andrea Abodi, president of the Istituto per il Credito Sportivo, a transversal estimate and a long career as a sports manager (he was among other things president of the Serie B League) behind him. The choice would now fall on him. Although his name had been associated for weeks with the CEO of the Milan-Cortina Foundation: Abodi had been virtually designated even before the elections, but Draghi had wanted to leave the final word to the future government. Giorgia Meloni has made a reflection and would have taken a decision: Abodi, highly regarded by the future prime minister who would have liked him mayor of Rome, is now more useful to the government. Then, in a very short time, a solution will also be identified for the assignment that he looks to 2026 and on which there is a need to make up for lost time. On the other hand, sport had been cited several times as a “fundamental” topic in the framework of the social policies that the government led by the leader of the Brothers of Italy is preparing to carry out. It is likely that together with sport, Abodi is entrusted with youth policies as he had been in the Spadafora era and before Valentina Vezzali’s experience as undersecretary. See also Ministry of Sport and its balance: "Gender equity was my battle horse"

Ready immediately – Abodi’s choice is framed in the desire to hurry up and be able to start the car immediately. The dossiers related to sport are different and the current president of the ICS knows them closely. In particular, on the plant heritage, where there are all the Pnrr projects to be brought to port in a decidedly short time for Italian habits. At the beginning of 2026, all plants built or “regenerated” will have to be ready. In his role, Abodi was also involved in the most recent (few experiences) of building new stadiums. In short, the right person, this is the idea, to get behind the wheel and start racing. Furthermore, the chosen one is a character of dialogue and this could make it possible to overcome the conflicts within the world of sport born from the reform, in particular the permanent confrontation of Coni and Sport and Salute on various disputes. Unraveling the scenario is one of the first goals. Then there is the whole theme of the school, where the innovation of the advent of the physical education teacher in primary school will have to be filled with didactic contents. Although, of course, the Ministry of Education will also have to put some of its own into this area. Finally, the expensive bills, the crisis of many sports clubs and managers who risk closing. Without forgetting the reform of sports work with the search for a balance between sustainability and the protections that are due to those who work within the world of sport. See also Milan, what a sprint! Alba Berlin folded with an amazing final

Big events – And then the front of major sporting events, from next year’s Ryder Cup to the European Athletics Championships in 2024. While the first “sporting” act of the new Government should be football with the signing of the first declaration of support for the candidacy for the European Football Championships of 2032.

The sprint – A few hours after the finishing line of the formation of the new executive, it should be sworn by Sunday, Abodi therefore seems to be at the top of the preferences after an alternation of rumors that had confirmed the intention to return to having a ministry of Sport in all respects without entrusting delegation to an undersecretary. Once this certainty has been consolidated, it now seems that the games are finally made for the choice of the person.

