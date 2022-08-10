Bassetti does not hold back, ready to take over from Speranza

The political elections are getting closer and closer, race against time for the parties to present the lists and above all i candidates who will run next September 25. The latest polls give in the center-right has a clear advantage in single-member colleges, especially after the decision of Calenda to break with the Pd. To conquer the colleges, – reads the Corriere della Sera – (also) names of outsiders, characters as well as personalities. And after the Covid term, how can we not think about virologists, TV faces for two years? In fact much courted, disputed by Brothers of Italy and come on renzianiwould be Matteo Bassetti. At the first solicitations, the virologist he would have answered no. However, he would be very interested – he himself declared in an interview with Libero – to cover the role of “technician” Minister of Health.

In Leagueon the other hand, – continues the Corriere – who a seat, in Europe or in territorial bodiesalready has it is warmly invited to postpone ambitions to move to Rome. Objective guarantee the outgoing. Simone PillonEdward Rixi and Giulia Good morning have had recent reassurance. The former journalist will probably be nominated by the Carroccio Maria Giovanna Maglie. But the accounts are struggling to come back, especially because Melons claims more colleges allies also in the Northern regions (except for Veneto And Lombardy).

