Western countries are preparing to give Kiev the means to deal with the Russian offensive, which should impose an escalation in the European spring. Germany, which has been chastised by Ukraine and its allies for remaining reticent and uncooperative in the early months of the war, now plays a key role in the nearly one-year-old conflict.

Western countries will meet next Friday (20) at the American base in Ramstein, Germany. Very advanced in assisting the Ukrainian forces, the British took the lead in the movement by announcing, last Saturday (14), the dispatch of a squadron of fourteen Challenger 2 tanks. These will be the first Western-made heavy tanks deployed in the Ukrainian defensive scenario .

With the announcement, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted to Western partners that it is necessary to “accelerate” the delivery of equipment to Ukraine. Recently, Camille Grand, a former senior NATO official, now an expert on the think tank of the European Council on Foreign Relations, detailed that “several barriers were overcome” in military aid to Ukraine, with the Patriot system offered by Germany and the United States and with the armored cars promised by France.

Equipment of this size had not yet been sent by the West, especially because it makes possible an escalation of the war and because it marks a clear position of the NATO countries when ceding expensive equipment to a country outside the Alliance.

Among Westerners, who can most contribute and become decisive for the Ukrainian offensive is Germany. Sylvie Kauffman, editorialist for the French newspaper Le Monde highlights the importance of the workshops at Rheinmetall, a German company that manufactures, produces and sells war equipment to Europe. Some countries, such as Poland, Spain or Finland, agree to transfer part of these German materials to Ukraine, but for that they need the green light from Berlin, which controls export licenses.

Germany is therefore under pressure from several Allied nations, most notably Poland, to deliver Leopard tanks to aid Kiev against the Russian invasion.

political context

Politically, Germany is still divided over how much it should contribute to Ukraine. First, for fear of an escalation and a Russian response. Some politicians also cite the danger of the symbolic image of the return of German tanks to Ukrainian lands, with the Nazi presence during World War II, marked by brutality and violence against locals.

Thus, every move in favor of Kiev has been carefully calculated by the German authorities. Tension reached the government coalition, with pressure from the Greens and the Liberal Democratic Party in favor of a more committed Germany against Russia, while Chancellor Olaf Scholz, from the Social Democratic Party, is within a more neutral and pacifist current.

new minister

The resignation, on Monday (16th) of the former Minister of Defense, Christine Lambrecht, also marks this important phase of the German position in the face of the conflict in Eastern Europe. Lambrecht was heavily criticized for being on the fence.

Scholz confirmed on Tuesday (17) the appointment of Social Democrat Boris Pistorius as head of the Ministry of Defense, presenting him as “the right person” to lead “the change of era” caused by the war in Ukraine.

The former Lower Saxony interior minister is “a highly experienced politician who has been dealing with security policy for years)”, the country’s chancellor said in a written statement.

Next Friday, before Lloyd Austin, the US secretary of defense, Boris Pistorius will have the mission of positioning Germany more clearly within the conflict.